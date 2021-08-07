HEAT RE-SIGNS VICTOR OLADIPO

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have re-signed guard Victor Oladipo. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We really like Victor’s versatility and how he impacts the game in multiple ways,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “His speed skill set fits perfectly into the core we have built.”

Oladipo, a two-time NBA All-Star, appeared in 33 games (all starts) last season between the HEAT, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers averaging 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.39 steals and 32.7 minutes while shooting 40.8 percent from the field. He scored in double figures 29 times, including 18 games with at least 20 points and three 30-point performances.

Oladipo has appeared in 454 regular season games (394 starts) during his eight-year NBA career and has averaged 17.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.64 steals and 33.0 minutes while shooting 43.8 percent from the floor, 34.7 percent from three-point range and 79.1 percent from the foul line.

Oladipo had season-ending surgery on his right knee on May 13, 2021, and will continue his rehab.