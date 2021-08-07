HEAT RE-SIGNS ӦMER YURTSEVEN

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have re-signed center Ӧmer Yurtseven. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Ӧmer is one of Adam Simon’s great finds for our club,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “He will be a great developmental center/power forward to play alongside Bam, and has shown his willingness to commit to the work needed to get to the next level.”

Yurtseven, who was originally signed on May 14, has appeared in two Summer League games (both starts) with the HEAT during the California Classic, helping Miami to a perfect 2-0 record. He averaged 26.0 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.00 blocks, 1.5 assists and 28.5 minutes while shooting 54.1 percent (20-of-37) from the field, 45.5 percent (5-of-11) from three-point range and 70 percent (7-of-10) from the foul line. He posted a 27-point, 19-rebound double-double, including the game-winning free throws with 6.8 seconds remaining against the Lakers on August 3 and then on a second night of a back-to-back on August 4 against the Warriors, he recorded 25 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and one assist.

Yurtseven appeared in 14 games (one start) with the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League last season and averaged 15.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.36 blocks and 21.1 minutes while shooting 62.6 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from three-point range. He scored in double-figures 11 times, including two 20-point games and one 30-point performance. He posted five double-doubles, including a season-high 34 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three blocks against the Long Island Nets on March 1. He also played two seasons at NC State before transferring to Georgetown. As a senior in 2019-20, he appeared in 26 games (25 starts) with the Hoyas and averaged 15.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.46 blocks, 1.2 assists and 27.3 minutes while shooting 53.4 percent from the field.