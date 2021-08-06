HEAT RE-SIGNS DEWAYNE DEDMON

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have re-signed center Dewayne Dedmon. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We love Dewayne and his aggressive attitude at the center position,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “He’s a great screener, rebounder and can stretch the floor. He came in after missing most of the season and had a tremendous impact for us. His veteran presence and physicality are going to help anchor our defense and with a whole year under his belt, he will be even better.”

After being signed as a free agent on April 8, 2021, Dedmon played in 16 games for the HEAT last season, averaging 7.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in 13.2 minutes per game. He was third on the team in plus/minus (+68) and topped the HEAT in blocks four times. Additionally, he was Miami’s leading scorer off the bench twice and also led the HEAT reserves in rebounds 12 times, steals and plus/minus seven times each, blocks four times and assists twice.

In his eight NBA seasons, Dedmon has appeared in 410 regular season games (194 starts) and has averaged 6.4 points and 6.0 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game.