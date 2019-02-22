HEAT Recalls Terry From Skyforce

MIAMI, Feb. 22 – The Miami HEAT announced today that they have recalled forward Emanuel Terry from their NBA G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Terry, who was signed by the HEAT to a 10-day contract on February 20, appeared in one game with the Skyforce in his most recent stint on February 21 totaling five points, six rebounds, two steals and an assist in 18:53 minutes of action against the Long Island Nets. He has now appeared in 10 games (nine starts) with the Skyforce this season averaging 15.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.40 steals, 1.00 blocks and 29.6 minutes while shooting 57.5 percent from the field. Additionally, he has appeared in two NBA games this season after signing a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns on January 27, totaling nine points, six rebounds, three steals and an assist in 20 minutes of action while shooting 66.7 percent (4-of-6) from the field and 1-of-2 from the foul line.