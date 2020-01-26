HEAT Recall Silva From Skyforce

Your Miami HEAT have recalled Chris Silva from their G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Silva, who was signed by the HEAT on January 15 after signing a two-way contract on October 18, appeared in two games with the Skyforce on this stint totaling 23 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks, four assists and a steal in 35:42 minutes of action while shooting 83.3 percent (10-of-12) from the field.

Silva has appeared in 30 games with Miami this season averaging 3.5 points and 3.1 rebounds in 8.3 minutes of action while shooting 69.1 percent from the field, the third-highest percentage in the NBA with at least 50 attempts. He scored a season-high 10 points at Philadelphia on November 23 and has led the team in plus/minus five times.