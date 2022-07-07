HEAT Mascot Burnie Featured on Court Design in Mexico City

In the Arboledas Park area of Mexico City, NBA Mexico teamed up with talented local artist Hugo Correa to create some hardwood magic. The idea was to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the NBA by rehabilitating courts using the iconic Mexican lottery game through a design full of color and folklore.

The unique design represents 30 lottery cards that in turn make up 30 7x5 meter murals illustrating the 75 years of NBA history. The traditional lottery game called lotería is often referred to as Mexico’s version of bingo. The same idea applies in that you need to fill your board before all other players.

In addition to the courts being created, NBA Mexico held a variety of basketball clinics with local youth to help break in the new designs and celebrate a new and exciting space for them to play.

For more information on NBA Mexico and the court projects, click HERE