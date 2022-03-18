HEAT Learn and Play Center - Event Recap

The Miami HEAT unveiled their 21st HEAT Learn & Play Center presented by Florida Blue at The Motivational Edge, a nonprofit organization that integrates health and human services within culturally responsive music and arts programming for youth with adverse childhood experiences and those in crisis. The Motivational Edge’s goal is to ensure every youth and young adult it serves offers a positive contribution to society. Its programming implements a trauma-informed approach focused on mentoring, job readiness, and life-skills development through the arts.

The HEAT renovated The Motivational Edge’s dedicated afterschool activity and music rooms with new paint, wall graphics, board games, tablets, furniture, and a 65” television donated by Acordis International Corporation.

Post-event, HEAT representatives and sponsors interacted with the children enrolled in The Motivational Edge afterschool program. REEF Technology also provided meals to all students and families in attendance.