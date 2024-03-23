HEAT Honor 2024 Carnival Scholarship Recipients

For the 22nd consecutive year, the Miami HEAT, Carnival Foundation, Carnival Cruise Line, its parent company Carnival Corporation and Florida Prepaid College Foundation will award 15 Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) students with 4-Year Florida College Plan scholarships.
The scholarships are being presented to a variety of students, including those formerly of the HEAT Academy, an after-school enrichment program for at-risk youth, who currently participate in an innovative workplace mentoring program sponsored by Carnival, the Miami HEAT and in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami. Recipients were selected based on academic performance, leadership skills, community involvement and interviews with representatives from the three participating organizations. Each student is also receiving a personal laptop computer courtesy of Carnival Foundation and Dell.
This is the 15th year the Carnival Foundation has presented these fully prepaid scholarships to college bound high school seniors. In total, more than 220 students have earned the benefits of over $4 million in awards.
Tony Castillo - Graduating from Miami Senior
Ariyanah Coalbrooke - Graduating from SLAM
Elyam Cruz - Graduating from School for Advanced Studies
Mia Ford - Graduating from Jose Marti MAST Academy
Katelin Herrera - Graduating from Young Women's Prep
Jamar Howard - Graduating from Coral Gables
Kayden Johnson - Graduating from Miami Senior
Ebonie Knight - Graduating from Young Women's Prep
Zenobia Mansfield - Graduating from Miami Northwestern
Jennifer Marrero - Graduating from Miami Senior
Yoseph Mendez-Acuna - Graduating from Coral Gables
Jesus Nataren - Graduating from Miami Senior
Emely Solorzano - Graduating from Miami Senior
Mariyuri Zeron - Graduating from SLAM