HEAT Honor 2024 Carnival Scholarship Recipients

March 22, 20249:55 PM EDT

For the 22nd consecutive year, the Miami HEAT, Carnival Foundation, Carnival Cruise Line, its parent company Carnival Corporation and Florida Prepaid College Foundation will award 15 Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) students with 4-Year Florida College Plan scholarships.

The scholarships are being presented to a variety of students, including those formerly of the HEAT Academy, an after-school enrichment program for at-risk youth, who currently participate in an innovative workplace mentoring program sponsored by Carnival, the Miami HEAT and in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami. Recipients were selected based on academic performance, leadership skills, community involvement and interviews with representatives from the three participating organizations. Each student is also receiving a personal laptop computer courtesy of Carnival Foundation and Dell.

This is the 15th year the Carnival Foundation has presented these fully prepaid scholarships to college bound high school seniors. In total, more than 220 students have earned the benefits of over $4 million in awards.

Tony Castillo

Tony Castillo - Graduating from Miami Senior

Ariyanah Coalbrooke

Ariyanah Coalbrooke - Graduating from SLAM

Elyam Cruz

Elyam Cruz - Graduating from School for Advanced Studies

Mia Ford

Mia Ford - Graduating from Jose Marti MAST Academy

Katelin Herrera

Katelin Herrera - Graduating from Young Women's Prep

Jamar Howard

Jamar Howard - Graduating from Coral Gables

Kayden Johnson

Kayden Johnson - Graduating from Miami Senior

Ebonie Knight

Ebonie Knight - Graduating from Young Women's Prep

Zenobia Mansfield

Zenobia Mansfield - Graduating from Miami Northwestern

Jennifer Marrero

Jennifer Marrero - Graduating from Miami Senior

Yoseph Mendez-Acuna

Yoseph Mendez-Acuna - Graduating from Coral Gables

Jesus Nataren

Jesus Nataren - Graduating from Miami Senior

Emely Solorzano

Emely Solorzano - Graduating from Miami Senior

Mariyuri Zeron

Mariyuri Zeron - Graduating from SLAM

