HEAT Honor 2024 Carnival Scholarship Recipients

The scholarships are being presented to a variety of students, including those formerly of the HEAT Academy, an after-school enrichment program for at-risk youth, who currently participate in an innovative workplace mentoring program sponsored by Carnival, the Miami HEAT and in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami. Recipients were selected based on academic performance, leadership skills, community involvement and interviews with representatives from the three participating organizations. Each student is also receiving a personal laptop computer courtesy of Carnival Foundation and Dell.