HEAT Hire Malik Allen As Assistant Coach

MIAMI, June 19 – The Miami HEAT announced today that Malik Allen has joined Head Coach Erik Spoelstra’s staff as Assistant Coach. The NBA veteran re-joins the HEAT after playing for the franchise from 2001-05. He previously served as assistant coach with the Detroit Pistons from 2014-18 and most recently as an assistant coach with the Minnesota Timberwolves last season.

“I am excited to welcome Malik back to the HEAT family,” said HEAT Head Coach Erik Spoelstra. “We have always loved and respected his work ethic and passion for the game, he has Miami HEAT DNA. Malik has been committed to learning and improving at this craft of coaching the last five years and we look forward to him being an impactful addition to our staff.”

Allen, who originally signed with the HEAT as a player on July 20, 2001, appeared in 151 games (81 starts) with Miami averaging 7.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 22.1 minutes while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 80.3 percent from the foul line. He averaged career highs in both points (9.6) and rebounds (5.3) as a member of the HEAT during the 2002-03 campaign. The 10-year veteran appeared in 478 career NBA games (125 starts) and averaged 4.9 points and 2.8 rebounds in 15.2 minutes while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 77.8 percent from the foul line. Additionally, he made the postseason in six of his 10 seasons, including an appearance in the 2004 Eastern Conference Semifinals with Miami.