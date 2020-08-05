Your VOTE Is Your VOICE

The Miami HEAT wants to ensure HEAT fans are election ready by launching HEAT.com/vote, a comprehensive, online portal that allows anyone anywhere in the United States to learn about the candidates and ballot initiatives in their own communities. Through a partnership with Ballot Ready, HEAT.com/vote will function as a one-stop-shop to make the process of registering to vote, finding the nearest polling place and educating themselves about candidates and ballot measures a seamless one. Ballot Ready, a non-partisan voting resource, was designed to address the frictions and pain-points that prevent people from voting. Their powerful tool not only removes those pain-points, but allows the voter to become better educated and informed and allows them to make a plan for voting, from registering to vote, requesting a mail-in ballot, to adding their “voting appointment” to their calendar.

“As election season is upon us, we’re continuing to deliver on our social justice pledge by encouraging HEAT fans everywhere to exercise their Constitutional right to vote” said Eric Woolworth, President of The HEAT Group’s Business Operations. “We’ve helped simplify this often complicated process by launching HEAT.com/vote. Anyone can use HEAT.com/vote regardless of where they live. The portal will customize the elections and initiatives specific to each voter’s location. Fans can also register to vote and request a mail-in ballot on the platform in a few easy steps, complete a sample ballot, and get email reminders about their preferred voting schedule.”

The HEAT.com/vote portal provides everything on the user’s ballot in a single place and on a mobile-first platform. From local, statewide and federal government races to ballot measures to judges, voters will be able to see virtually everything they’ll see in the voting booth. Voters will be able to explore every candidate and referendum specific to their personal ballot, make informed choices by comparing candidates, and then save their choices to their phones so they can bring their personal ballot with them to the polls when they are ready to cast their votes.