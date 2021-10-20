HEAT Dancers: Opening Night Mood

Melissa

How was your experience during the poster shoot?

My experience during the poster shoot was relieving. For the first time in almost a year, we were able to all be in the same room, getting glam and supporting one another. All the girls felt so confident that day, and what is more rewarding than an entire team looking so beautiful and feeling their absolute best? That was the first time for me that I felt like things were finally getting back to a regular routine.

How did you feel getting to dance on court for the first time this season?

Butterflies and chills at the same time!! Dancing on court again was nothing like I remember. The rookie nerves have left, and now I get to really enjoy it and sulk in the moment. For 2 minutes, it felt like the world stopped and all eyes were on us. For a performer, that is what you strive to achieve. Performing is my favorite thing to do, and to finally be able to experience the energy of the arena again is what many of us longed for.

Describe your emotions about going into opening night.

Going into opening night, I feel so grateful that all of us get to touch the court and perform. We haven't had an opening night in a long time, and it is truly one of the best nights of the season. Everyone is in that arena for one reason, and when you get to share a piece of that, it is so humbling. I was able to assist Natalia in choreographing our number for opening night, so it is really a special night for me not just as a performer, but as a choreographer as well.

What's one thing you're looking forward to most this season?

One thing I look forward to this season is PLAYOFFS! Fingers crossed. Playoffs are THE MOST exciting time of the season. The players are working harder than ever, and we are right there with them. Our work ethic completely changes during Playoffs, and the excitement is through the roof!

Nicole

How was your experience during the poster shoot?

It's always fun getting all glammed up, but the best part is seeing the excited faces of the rookies doing their first poster.

How did you feel getting to dance on court for the first time this season?

This is my 5th year on the team and every year the feelings are the same. I get both nervous and excited, but I make sure to enjoy every minute of it. This year feels extra special since I haven't been on court in so long.

Describe your emotions about going into opening night.

I'm looking forward to seeing all the hard work we have been putting in come together and finally perform as a team in front of Heat Nation.

What's one thing you're looking forward to most this season?

To grow with my team while leading by example.

Aniyah

How was your experience during the poster shoot?

During the poster shoot, I experienced so many emotions! I was excited, nervous, and curious all in one! I honestly didn't know what to expect! From the time I walked into the studio and the time before clocking out, I knew this was something I'd never forget. The most important takeaway was the opportunity to bond with the girls, get dolled up, and take amazing pictures. I had such a great time, and I am forever grateful for it.

How did you feel getting to dance on court for the first time this season?

Dancing on the court for the first time this season is truly a blessing and I feel honored. To have this opportunity is so surreal!

Describe your emotions about going into opening night.

Going into opening night I'm nervous but extremely excited at the same time. I can't wait to step on the court and show thousands of individuals what I'm made of. I'm so excited and I know this is a moment that will be memorable, especially with my girls.

What's one thing you're looking forward to most this season?

One thing I'm looking forward to most this season is growing genuine bonds with my Miami HEAT Family! As I sit in the background and look at everything in a wide spectrum, I understand that I am surrounded by beautiful, hard-working, and intelligent men and women and I want to learn from and grow with them throughout my journey here as an MHD. Knowing that I am still young, having the right people around me will keep my eyes set on the many possibilities that I didn't know existed.

Lea

How was your experience during the poster shoot?

Not only was I overwhelmed that I was going to be in the MHD poster, but I also felt excited about what was coming the rest of the season! I had my makeup and hair done by the one and only, Elvi, who did a phenomenal job. I felt powerful, confident, and beautiful. Bonding with Crystal, Coach, and the other teammates was also a highlight of that day. I learned more about every single one of them just within the few hours we had together getting glammed up. David did an incredible job of making us women feel comfortable, powerful, and sexy in front of all those lights and cameras.

How did you feel getting to dance on court for the first time this season?

Running out on court for the first time in front of fans is a feeling I'll never forget. Sharing my passion for dance while killing it with my girls right beside me was a wonderful experience. Each time I perform for the MHD organization on and off the court, it reminds me how thankful I am to be standing next to all these confident and inspiring women. There is no better feeling than having the baddest, best-conditioned, hardest-working, most passionate dancers next to you during your first experience dancing on court.

Describe your emotions about going into opening night.

When I hear the words “opening night,” I immediately get the excited tummy butterflies! I can't wait until opening night because I know it's not only going to be a great production, but it's going to be an EPIC experience overall.

What's one thing you're looking forward to most this season?

Being a part of an organization this big comes with many great opportunities. The one thing I honestly look forward to the most is the creation of long-lasting friendships with these amazing women. Nothing compares to a genuine, loving relationship with another human. I look forward to being there for my girls and them being there for me. I look forward to sharing positive and not-so-positive moments with them. I look forward to celebrating once-in-a-lifetime memories with these ladies. And finally, I look forward to the sisterly bond.