HEAT VACCINATION EVENT

The Miami HEAT - in partnership with Miami-Dade County - will host a COVID-19 Vaccination event for first responders (and anyone else aged 12+) at FTX Arena's 601 event space on Thursday, October 7th between the hours of 10am and 5pm. Open to everyone!

The event will be facilitated by Florida Department of Health, who will administer both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by their legal guardian. All participants must complete COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent forms. It is free for participants, but you must bring your government-issued photo ID (including those under 18 years of age).

Pfizer booster shots will be available for eligible groups:

people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and

people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

Many of the people who are now eligible to receive a booster shot received their initial vaccine early in the vaccination program and will benefit from additional protection. With the Delta variant’s dominance as the circulating strain and cases of COVID-19 increasing significantly across the United States, a booster shot will help strengthen protection against severe disease in those populations who are at high-risk for exposure to COVID-19 or the complications from severe disease

Reminder to bring your vaccination card if this is your second dose or booster.

Free parking will be available in the P2 Parking Garage (please bring your ticket for validation).

FAQs