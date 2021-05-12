By The Numbers: HEAT Clinch 22nd Postseason Appearance

With Tuesday's win, your Miami HEAT have clinched a spot in the 2021 United In Black Playoffs presented by AT&T!

Here are some HEAT postseason facts:

- Our all-time playoff record is 138-107 (.563), which is the third-highest winning percentage amongst current franchises (behind only Lakers .601 & Celtics .569).

- We have the the third-highest playoff series winning percentage in league history (among current franchises) at .609 (28-18). Only the Lakers (.718) and Celtics (.672) have a higher percentage.

- This marks Coach Spo’s 10th appearance in his 13 seasons. Currently, only two teams have appeared more during that span (Spurs & Celtics with 11).

- Coach Spo has the fourth-highest playoff winning percentage (Min. 100 games. Kerr, Jackson & Cunningham).

- Coach Spo has the most playoff victories since becoming head coach in 2007-08 (85).

- Coach Spo is now tied with Steve Kerr for most playoff series wins since becoming head coach (18 series victories).

- We enter the playoffs tied with the Golden State Warriors for the longest Streak in NBA history with winning a road game in a series, starting back in 2011 (23).

- Coach Spo has never missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons.