HEAT Celebrate Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, the Miami HEAT partnered with two black-owned organizations, The Village (Free)dge and Roots Collective, to address the ongoing issue of food insecurity and food deserts in Miami.

The HEAT invested $20,000 to build a vertical, sustainable garden in collaboration with Health in the Hood at the Roots Collective location that will provide year-round fresh produce directly to The Village (FREE)dge pantry.

The HEAT also provided 600 meals from REEF, donation of $2,500 in gift cards from Publix, produce from Publix, PPE kits from Florida Blue, nonperishable goods from Goya Foods, and Pepsi products.

The Village (FREE)dge is a food pantry that provides community fridges and daily meals to South Florida’s underserved community. Roots Collective is a print shop, retail store, and mentorship program dedicated to the economic growth, social awareness, and self-sufficiency of Black and Brown communities.