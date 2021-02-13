Black-Owned Business Spotlight: Chef Cat, Private Chef to Tyler Herro

Catherine Hinds, otherwise known as Chef Cat, knows how to THROW DOWN in the kitchen. Her extensive knowledge in the culinary world allows her to create unique and delicious meals (even plant-based!), serving as a private chef to a number of celebrity athletes and beyond. Chef Cat has also been featured on the Food Network show, Cutthroat Kitchen!

How’d you get into your cooking career?

I’m a Miami Native. I’ve always had a thing for culinary arts, and I went to culinary school in 2007. I worked in local restaurants around South Florida until I wanted to find a different lane in the culinary field. My goal was to be independent and work for myself.

When did your private chef business come into play?

My private chef business came into play the moment I decided to believe in myself. I started to barter my services until I landed my first clients which hired me for three years.

We hear Chef Richard (Dwyane Wade’s chef) has been a mentor of yours in the past.

Chef Richard is awesome. He’s been with Dwyane since his early 20s and has been great assisting me in making healthy and tasteful recipes.

How has it been for you creating meals for professional athletes? What does a typical day look like?

It’s pretty fun! Every day and every client is different. For Tyler, a typical day starts before he’s awake, prepping breakfast. I’m around the clock making snacks for the day and pregame meals before lunch time rolls around.

First meal you ever made for Tyler.

The first meal I ever created for Tyler was for Christmas Eve brunch with his family. I made sweet potato pancakes with candied walnuts, maple bacon and home style potatoes.

Does he have a go-to/favorite dish you make?

Louise’s Trattoria’s pappardelle with Italian sausage. His manager happened to find the recipe from Louise’s back home in Milwaukee that closed down a few years ago.

How do you keep the diversity of food flowing in the kitchen?

I keep diversity of food in the kitchen by going out to eat, seeing what is trending in restaurants and watching Food Network. It keeps me inspired and creative.

If you had to choose one thing that should be in everyone’s diet, what would that be?

Quinoa! It’s a complex carb, great in protein and fiber. It can be used for breakfast in a hash or porridge, for lunch in wraps or bowls and a great dinner replacement and more nutrient dense then rice.

What’s your favorite meal to create?

Right now, my favorite meal to create is walnut meat raviolis with a cashew cream sauce. It blows people’s mind to make meat out of walnuts. I love their reactions.

Being a female Black-owned business owner, what advice do you have for others who may want to explore the culinary world and start their own business?

My advice would be to make sure you’re doing it with love and passion first. The culinary business has its ups and downs, and you have to find your niche that aligns with what makes you happy.

What has been your greatest accomplishment?

My greatest accomplishment thus far has been to be able to give back to my family and the community.

Want to see more? Check her out here! @chefcat_miami