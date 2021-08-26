The Miami HEAT in partnership with Florida Blue and Papa John’s Pizza hosted a HEAT Back-to-School event to show continued support for the Surfside community. Students at Ruth K. Broad Bay Harbor K-8 Center (RKBBH K-8) have been heavily affected by the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside, which occurred almost two miles away.

Students participated in basketball drills prior to receiving a care package from HEAT players KZ Okpala and Ӧmer Yurtseven, filled with school supplies including: a HEAT drawstring bag, a composition book, folder, pencils, highlighter, bookmark, water bottle, wired earbuds, facemask and a free pizza flyer from Papa John’s Pizza. Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent, Alberto M. Carvalho, was also in attendance to assist with this distribution.

To assist students with the transition back to school and how to cope with the Surfside tragedy, RKBBH K-8 currently has two school counselors to coordinate and develop programs pertaining to coping skills, social emotional learning, and counseling sessions. One of the counselors has been trained in mindfulness practices and mental health education through the Mindfulness Champions Initiative created by the Miami HEAT in partnership with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Florida Blue, and Mindful Kids Miami.

“As long-standing partners, the Miami HEAT, Florida Blue and Papa John’s remain committed to enriching the lives of our students,” said Schools Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho. “Miami-Dade County Public Schools is grateful to these organizations for supporting the academic and emotional well-being of children who have been impacted by this tragic event.”