2021 Miami HEAT Summer League Roster

Your Miami HEAT will be participating in both the California Classic in Sacramento and the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. HEAT players Precious Achiuwa, KZ Okpala, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Ӧmer Yurtseven will participate. Miami HEAT Assistant Coach Malik Allen will serve as the Head Coach during summer league play.

Practice sessions begin today, August 1 and continue on Monday, August 2 in Sacramento. The team will begin summer league play with a back-to-back set in the California Classic on Tuesday, August 3 against the L.A. Lakers and then on Wednesday, August 4 against Golden State before heading to the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas with their first game scheduled for Sunday, August 8 against Denver.

NO. NAME POS HGT WGT BIRTHDATE COLLEGE/ HOME COUNTRY YRS PRO 5 Precious Achiuwa F 6-8 235 09/19/99 Memphis/Nigeria 1 57 Tyson Carter G 6-4 175 01/14/98 Mississippi State/USA R 51 Marcus Garrett G 6-5 205 11/09/98 Kansas/USA R 53 DeJon Jarreau G 6-5 185 01/23/98 Houston/USA R 58 A.J. Lawson G 6-6 180 07/15/00 South Carolina/Canada R 59 R.J. Nembhard G 6-5 200 03/22/99 Texas Christian/USA R 11 KZ Okpala F 6-8 215 04/28/99 Stanford/USA 2 65 Micah Potter F/C 6-10 250 04/06/98 Wisconsin/USA R 50 Javonte Smart G 6-4 205 06/03/99 Louisiana State/USA R 54 Dru Smith G 6-3 200 12/30/97 Missouri/USA R 61 Justin Smith F 6-7 230 03/01/99 Arkansas/USA R 60 D.J. Stewart, Jr. G/F 6-7 205 07/28/99 Mississippi State/USA R 31 Max Strus G/F 6-5 220 03/28/96 DePaul/USA 2 2 Gabe Vincent G 6-3 195 06/14/96 UC Santa Barbara/USA 2 77 Ӧmer Yurtseven C 7-0 265 06/19/98 Georgetown/Turkey R

*Roster subject to change