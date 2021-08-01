2021 Miami HEAT Summer League Roster
Your Miami HEAT will be participating in both the California Classic in Sacramento and the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. HEAT players Precious Achiuwa, KZ Okpala, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Ӧmer Yurtseven will participate. Miami HEAT Assistant Coach Malik Allen will serve as the Head Coach during summer league play.
Practice sessions begin today, August 1 and continue on Monday, August 2 in Sacramento. The team will begin summer league play with a back-to-back set in the California Classic on Tuesday, August 3 against the L.A. Lakers and then on Wednesday, August 4 against Golden State before heading to the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas with their first game scheduled for Sunday, August 8 against Denver.
|NO.
|NAME
|POS
|HGT
|WGT
|BIRTHDATE
|COLLEGE/ HOME COUNTRY
|YRS PRO
|5
|Precious Achiuwa
|F
|6-8
|235
|09/19/99
|Memphis/Nigeria
|1
|57
|Tyson Carter
|G
|6-4
|175
|01/14/98
|Mississippi State/USA
|R
|51
|Marcus Garrett
|G
|6-5
|205
|11/09/98
|Kansas/USA
|R
|53
|DeJon Jarreau
|G
|6-5
|185
|01/23/98
|Houston/USA
|R
|58
|A.J. Lawson
|G
|6-6
|180
|07/15/00
|South Carolina/Canada
|R
|59
|R.J. Nembhard
|G
|6-5
|200
|03/22/99
|Texas Christian/USA
|R
|11
|KZ Okpala
|F
|6-8
|215
|04/28/99
|Stanford/USA
|2
|65
|Micah Potter
|F/C
|6-10
|250
|04/06/98
|Wisconsin/USA
|R
|50
|Javonte Smart
|G
|6-4
|205
|06/03/99
|Louisiana State/USA
|R
|54
|Dru Smith
|G
|6-3
|200
|12/30/97
|Missouri/USA
|R
|61
|Justin Smith
|F
|6-7
|230
|03/01/99
|Arkansas/USA
|R
|60
|D.J. Stewart, Jr.
|G/F
|6-7
|205
|07/28/99
|Mississippi State/USA
|R
|31
|Max Strus
|G/F
|6-5
|220
|03/28/96
|DePaul/USA
|2
|2
|Gabe Vincent
|G
|6-3
|195
|06/14/96
|UC Santa Barbara/USA
|2
|77
|Ӧmer Yurtseven
|C
|7-0
|265
|06/19/98
|Georgetown/Turkey
|R
*Roster subject to change
