HEAT Announce Summer League Information
Photo Credit: David Dow
MIAMI, June 26 – The Miami HEAT announced today that they will be participating in both the California Classic in Sacramento and the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Current HEAT players Duncan Robinson, Yante Maten and Kendrick Nunn as well as Miami’s 2019 first round draft pick, Tyler Herro, will participate. Miami HEAT Video Coordinator/Player Development Coach Eric Glass will serve as the Head Coach during summer league play.
Practice sessions will begin Friday, June 28 and will continue through Sunday, June 30 in Sacramento. The HEAT begins summer league play on Monday, July 1 in Sacramento, and will play three games over the three-day event before heading to the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas with their first game scheduled for Friday, July 5. The team will play four games in Las Vegas before entering a tournament style schedule, with a champion being crowned on Monday, July 15.
MIAMI HEAT SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER
|NO.
|NAME
|POS
|HGT
|WGT
|BIRTHDATE
|COLLEGE/HOME CNTRY
|YRS PRO
|74
|Kyle Alexander
|F
|6-11
|220
|10/21/96
|Tennessee/Canada
|R
|54
|Charles Cooke
|G
|6-5
|195
|07/01/94
|Dayton/USA
|1
|68
|Ibrahima Faye
|C
|6-9
|225
|01/10/97
|Senegal
|R
|14
|Tyler Herro
|G
|6-6
|195
|01/20/00
|Kentucky/USA
|R
|57
|Jeremiah Martin
|G
|6-3
|185
|06/19/96
|Memphis/USA
|R
|00
|Yante Maten
|F
|6-8
|240
|08/14/96
|Georgia/USA
|1
|70
|Nick Mayo
|F
|6-8
|235
|08/18/97
|Eastern Kentucky/USA
|R
|71
|Trey Mourning
|F
|6-9
|220
|08/21/96
|Georgetown/USA
|R
|25
|Kendrick Nunn
|G
|6-3
|195
|08/03/95
|Oakland/USA
|R
|55
|Duncan Robinson
|F
|6-8
|210
|04/22/94
|Michigan/USA
|1
|73
|Chris Silva
|F
|6-9
|225
|09/19/96
|South Carolina/Gabon
|R
|53
|Nick Weiler-Babb
|G
|6-5
|205
|12/12/95
|Iowa State/USA
|R
*Roster subject to change
