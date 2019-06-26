HEAT Announce Summer League Information

MIAMI, June 26 – The Miami HEAT announced today that they will be participating in both the California Classic in Sacramento and the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Current HEAT players Duncan Robinson, Yante Maten and Kendrick Nunn as well as Miami’s 2019 first round draft pick, Tyler Herro, will participate. Miami HEAT Video Coordinator/Player Development Coach Eric Glass will serve as the Head Coach during summer league play.

Practice sessions will begin Friday, June 28 and will continue through Sunday, June 30 in Sacramento. The HEAT begins summer league play on Monday, July 1 in Sacramento, and will play three games over the three-day event before heading to the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas with their first game scheduled for Friday, July 5. The team will play four games in Las Vegas before entering a tournament style schedule, with a champion being crowned on Monday, July 15.

MIAMI HEAT SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

NO. NAME POS HGT WGT BIRTHDATE COLLEGE/HOME CNTRY YRS PRO 74 Kyle Alexander F 6-11 220 10/21/96 Tennessee/Canada R 54 Charles Cooke G 6-5 195 07/01/94 Dayton/USA 1 68 Ibrahima Faye C 6-9 225 01/10/97 Senegal R 14 Tyler Herro G 6-6 195 01/20/00 Kentucky/USA R 57 Jeremiah Martin G 6-3 185 06/19/96 Memphis/USA R 00 Yante Maten F 6-8 240 08/14/96 Georgia/USA 1 70 Nick Mayo F 6-8 235 08/18/97 Eastern Kentucky/USA R 71 Trey Mourning F 6-9 220 08/21/96 Georgetown/USA R 25 Kendrick Nunn G 6-3 195 08/03/95 Oakland/USA R 55 Duncan Robinson F 6-8 210 04/22/94 Michigan/USA 1 73 Chris Silva F 6-9 225 09/19/96 South Carolina/Gabon R 53 Nick Weiler-Babb G 6-5 205 12/12/95 Iowa State/USA R

*Roster subject to change