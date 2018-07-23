HEAT Announce Front Office Changes

MIAMI, July 23 – The Miami HEAT announced today that Vice President, Player Personnel Chet Kammerer will reduce his role and become Senior Advisor of Basketball Operations/Basketball and Adam Simon will be promoted to Vice President, Player Personnel/Assistant General Manager.

In his new role, Kammerer will continue to be a scout and will be an advisor to President Pat Riley and Senior Vice President, Basketball Operations/General Manager Andy Elisburg as well as a coaching consultant for Head Coach Erik Spoelstra. Kammerer has been with the HEAT organization for 22 years, including 14 as Vice President, Player Personnel.

Adam Simon has been the Assistant General Manager of the HEAT as well as the General Manager of the Sioux Falls Skyforce for the last five years. In his new capacity, he will continue to assist Andy Elisburg in all areas of the basketball operations department, but will now be responsible for Miami’s pro, college, G League and international scouting.

In his 23 years with the team, Simon has had many responsibilities in the scouting and basketball operations department since starting his career in the Miami HEAT video room in 1995, including Basketball Operations Intern (1996-97), Administrative Assistant (1997-01), Scouting Coordinator (2001-02), Scout (2002-03), Scout/Director of College Scouting (2003-04), Director of College/International Scouting (2004-11), Director of Player Personnel (2011-13) and most recently Assistant General Manager/General Manger, Sioux Falls Skyforce (2013-2018). In addition to his new duties, he will also continue heading the basketball operations department for the Skyforce where he earned the 2015-16 NBA G League Executive of the Year award after the team captured the 2016 G League Championship while compiling a 40-10 (.800) record, setting the league record for the most wins in a single season.