HEAT Announce 2018-19 Preseason Schedule

MIAMI, June 25 – The Miami HEAT announced their 2018-19 preseason schedule today, which is highlighted by the team’s three home games at AmericanAirlines Arena. The HEAT will first play in Miami against the Orlando Magic on October 8 at 7:30PM. They will continue the home preseason schedule against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 10 at 7:30PM and the Atlanta Hawks on October 12 at 8PM.

The HEAT will open the preseason on Sunday, September 30, when they travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs at 5PM (ET). They will then face off against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte on October 2 at 7PM and the Washington Wizards in Washington, DC on October 5 at 7PM.

Game tickets for the three home games at AmericanAirlines Arena will go on sale tomorrow beginning at 12PM. Tickets can be purchased by logging on to HEAT.com or Ticketmaster.com and also at the Tissot Ticket Center at AmericanAirlines Arena. After tomorrow, starting on Wednesday the 27th, tickets purchased at the AmericanAirlines Arena will be available each weekday from 10AM to 4PM. Ticket prices start at $10 plus applicable fees.

All Miami HEAT home games are mobile only entry. HEAT fans may access their game tickets via the Miami HEAT App, Ticketmaster.com and/or the Ticketmaster App on a smartphone in order gain entry to AmericanAirlines Arena. The Miami HEAT App is the number one source to enhance HEAT fans’ game day experience. For more information, please visit HEAT.com/app.

The complete broadcast schedule for the preseason will be released at a later date.

The preseason schedule is as follows: