HEAT ACQUIRE SECOND ROUND PICK FOR KZ OKPALA

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have acquired a 2026 second round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for KZ Okpala. The 2026 second round pick will be the lessor from either Oklahoma City, Dallas or Philadelphia, which are owed to the Thunder. Additionally, the HEAT and Thunder have agreed to amend the protections of the first round pick already owed to Oklahoma City via the Clippers originally from Miami to a 2025 first round protected pick, and if not conveyed, to a 2026 unprotected pick.

Okpala has appeared in 63 career NBA games (nine starts), all with the HEAT, and averaged 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11.4 minutes while shooting 40.6 percent from the field. He has also appeared in 20 G League games (all starts) with the Sioux Falls Skyforce and averaged 11.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.40 steals, 1.05 blocks and 28.6 minutes.