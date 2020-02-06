HEAT Acquire Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder & Solomon Hill

Get your Iguodala, Crowder and Hill jerseys NOW!

Your Miami HEAT have acquired three-time NBA Champion Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill from the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-team deal involving the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Justise Winslow, James Johnson and Dion Waiters. Memphis will receive Winslow and Waiters from Miami and Gorgui Dieng from Minnesota as the Timberwolves will receive Johnson from Miami.

“Today is a very good day because we think the acquisition of Andre, Jae and Solomon will help us with our versatility and create a more balanced roster,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “Today is also a sad day because we lose three very good players who have been part of our family. We wish Justise, James and Dion nothing but the best in the future.”

Iguodala, a 15-year NBA veteran, appeared in 21 postseason games (15 starts) with the Golden State Warriors last season on his way to his fifth-straight NBA Finals and averaged 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.14 steals, 1.10 blocks and 30.0 minutes while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 35 percent from three-point range. The 2015 NBA Finals MVP has appeared in 145 career playoff games (81 starts), the third-most among all active NBA players, only LeBron James (239) and Udonis Haslem (147) have more. Iguodala is just one of two players in NBA history to total at least 13,456 points, 5,631 rebounds, 4,821 assists, 1,663 steals, 989 three-point field goals and 552 blocks, joined by only LeBron James. The two-time All-Defensive Team member and NBA All-Star has appeared in 1,108 career games (779 starts) averaging 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.50 steals and 33.4 minutes while shooting 46.6 percent from the field.

Crowder, who has made the NBA Playoffs in each of his last six seasons, has appeared in 45 games (all starts) with Memphis this season averaging 9.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.04 steals and 29.4 minutes. He has scored in double-figures 22 times, including three 20-point performances, while grabbing double-digit rebounds on seven occasions and posting five double-doubles. He scored a season-high 27 points in a, 140-114, win at the Los Angeles Clippers on January 4 while also tying career highs in assists (7), blocks (3) and three-point field goals made (6). Crowder has appeared in 588 career NBA games (289 starts) averaging 9.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 24.6 minutes while shooting 41.9 percent from the field.

Hill has appeared in 48 games (three starts) with Memphis this season averaging 5.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 18.8 minutes. He has scored in double-figures six times this season, including one 20-point contest, while tying his career-high of three blocks on December 26 at Oklahoma City. Over the last three seasons, he has increased his scoring average, field goal percentage and three-point field goal percentage. Hill has appeared in 353 career NBA games (171 starts) averaging 5.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 22.1 minutes.

Winslow, who was drafted by the HEAT in the first round (10th overall) in the 2015 NBA Draft, spent four and a half seasons in Miami, appearing in 241 games (105 starts) averaging 9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 28.4 minutes while shooting 41.7 percent from the field. Johnson, who was originally signed by the HEAT on July 10, 2016, spent three and a half seasons in Miami, appearing in 222 games (79 starts) averaging 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 24.7 minutes while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Waiters, who was originally signed by the HEAT on July 25, 2016, spent three and a half seasons in Miami, appearing in 123 games (101 starts) averaging 13.9 points, 3.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 28.3 minutes while shooting 41.3 percent from the field.