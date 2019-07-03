Summer League: HEAT 73 - Warriors 65 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Golden State Warriors 73-65 Wednesday afternoon at Golden 1 Center in the California Classic Summer League. Kendrick Nunn led the way for the HEAT with 21 points.

1. Herro Takes Over Late

After struggling a bit with his shot through the first three quarters, Tyler Herro flipped the script in the fourth and led Miami to victory.

In fact, the 19-year-old scored a team-high 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting in the final period, including these back-to-back pull-up jumpers:

As Grant Napear said on the call, that’s big time.

That wasn’t all, though, as Herro also did his thing in transition on this crafty finish in traffic in the second quarter:

When it was all said and done, the former Kentucky Wildcat tallied 20 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a plus-12 rating.

2. Nunn Effective Off The Bounce

Although Nunn initiated offense from the opening tip, he really made some noise in the third quarter.

After coming through with this impressive spin and bucket with contact early in the period…

…he read the passing lane well on this steal and score a little later:

What. Hustle.

As the game progressed, Nunn continued to be a pest on defense and remained aggressive with the ball in his hands. And much like Herro, he did work in the fourth with 11 points in the period.

In addition to his game-high 21 points overall, Nunn also amassed three assists, two steals and a plus-14 rating.

3. Maten Keeps It Up

Simply put, Yante Maten picked up where he left off on Tuesday and bullied his way inside for some tough finishes.

That said, perhaps his best bucket of the day came on this smooth spinning hook shot on the block in the third:

Maten ended up with 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting, eight rebounds, two steals, one block and a plus-13 rating.

Game Note:

-Charles Cooke (concussion protocol) and Duncan Robinson sat out.

Looking Ahead:

-After a day off on the Fourth of July, the HEAT will get back to work on Friday against the Chinese National Team in the MGM Resorts Las Vegas Summer League. Tip-off is set for 5:30 PM, and television coverage is on ESPNU.