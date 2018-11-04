HEAT 118 - Hawks 123 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Atlanta Hawks 123-118 Saturday night at State Farm Arena. Josh Richardson led the way for the HEAT with a career-high 32 points.

1. Richardson Records A Career-High…Again

Well, Richardson’s career-high didn’t last long.

Just five days after scoring 31 points against the Kings, Richardson was assertive once more and topped that mark by a point versus the Hawks.

This time around though, J. Rich really found the range from deep, as he knocked down six treys, which was one off his career-high.

Naturally, the 25-year-old also found success from mid-range, including this pull-up jumper that gave him 32 on the night:

In addition to his career-high 32 points on 10-of-18 shooting, Richardson also had three assists, two steals and a block.

2. Winslow Does All He Can Late

Simply put, Justise Winslow is a gamer.

After having a slow start to the contest in his first start of the season, Winslow flipped the script in the fourth quarter and led Miami with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the period thanks to a mix of drives and threes.

Of course, he also had some remarkable hustle plays like a huge defensive rebound and a block on DeAndre' Bembry a little over a minute later:

Whatever it takes.

Subsequently, Winslow made things as tough as possible on Trae Young down the stretch and defended the rookie very well.

When it was all said and done, the 22-year-old Winslow accumulated 15 points, 10 rebounds, a team-high eight assists, two steals and two blocks.

3. TJ Catches Fire In The 2Q

Soooo Tyler Johnson had himself one heck of a second quarter.

Thanks to some of his usual nifty runners and a couple catch-and-shoot treys, including this one in transition off a great pass from Bam Adebayo,…

…Johnson scored 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting in the period and kept the HEAT within striking distance of the Hawks in the first half.

In all, Johnson amassed 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, four rebounds and four assists.

Other Takeaways:

-Dwyane Wade had his entire repertoire on display, as he came through with a handful of jumpers, a smart move in the post against Kevin Huerter, a couple 3-pointers and some crafty finishes at the rim like this one off a fake handoff in the third quarter:

Wade finished with 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting, four rebounds and three assists.

Game Note:

-James Johnson (Sports Hernia Surgery), Dion Waiters (Left Ankle Surgery), Duncan Robinson (Sioux Falls Assignment) and Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

