HEAT 113 - Hornets 125 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Charlotte Hornets 125-113 Tuesday night at Spectrum Center. Dwyane Wade led the way for the HEAT with 19 points.

1. Just Call Him “3”

Simply put, Wade continued to make the defense pay from beyond the arc.

How so?

Well, he drained a team-high four treys against the Hornets to give him 13 threes on the season, including this pull-up over Nicolas Batum in the fourth:

That said, we also can’t forget this great lob Wade threw to Bam Adebayo for a reverse alley-oop jam in the first quarter:

In addition to his team-high 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including 4-of-6 from deep, Wade also had four assists.

2. Whiteside Finds His Rhythm In The 2Q

While Hassan Whiteside didn’t attempt a shot in the first quarter, he started to get going towards the end of the second period and kept up his sharp play for most of the night.

In fact, the big fella scored eight straight points for Miami near the end of the first half and carried that over to a seven-point third quarter, which included this alley-oop jam courtesy of Rodney McGruder.

Watching that duo never gets old.

Whiteside finished with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

3. KO Brings It Back

Like Whiteside, Kelly Olynyk started to pick things up near the end of the first half and absorbed a lot of contact.

Then again, his best play of the night came on his first “Kelly Keeper” of the season:

Crafty.

In all, Olynyk amassed 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field, 5-of-6 shooting from the charity stripe, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Game Note:

-James Johnson (Sports Hernia Surgery), Dion Waiters (Left Ankle Surgery), Duncan Robinson (Sioux Falls Assignment) and Yante Maten (Sioux Falls Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

