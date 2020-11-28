The Captain Returns For His 18th Season

Your Miami HEAT have re-signed Captain Udonis Haslem.

“It’s great to have UD back,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “His role is so critical for our team. Besides being able to still play, UD keeps everyone together in the locker room and on the road, teaching and mentoring. I think it’s a role he really loves and we are glad he decided to come back for another season.”

Haslem, a three-time NBA Champion, has played his entire 17-year NBA career with the HEAT and currently holds the longest streak by any active player with only one team in the league. He has appeared in 858 career regular season games (500 starts) and averaged 7.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 25.1 minutes while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 75.5 percent from the foul line. The Miami native is the franchise all-time leader in offensive, defensive and total rebounds and also ranks among the HEAT’s all-time leaders in games played (2nd), starts (2nd), minutes (2nd), double-doubles (4th), field goals made (5th), points (7th), field goal percentage (7th), free throws made (8th), double-figure scoring efforts (8th), blocks (9th), steals (10th), assists (16th) and free throw percentage (21st). Additionally, he is the only undrafted player in NBA history to lead a franchise in total rebounds and has served as captain of the HEAT in each of the past 13 seasons, the longest tenure in team history.

Haslem has also seen action in 147 postseason games (84 starts) as a member of the HEAT and averaged 5.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 21.7 minutes while shooting 48 percent from the floor and 71.3 percent from the foul line. In addition to being the HEAT’s all-time leader in offensive rebounds in postseason play he also ranks among Miami’s all-time postseason leaders in games played (2nd), total rebounds (2nd), games started (3rd), minutes (3rd), defensive rebounds (3rd), double-doubles (4th), field goals made (5th), free throws made (5th), steals (5th), dunks (5th), points (6th), double-figure scoring efforts (tied-6th), blocked shots (7th) and assists (10th).