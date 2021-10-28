GQ: The Gatekeeper of Miami Heat Culture

Udonis Haslem strikes fear in your heart before you even speak to him. The Miami Heat’s well-traveled enforcer and keeper of the fabled Heat Culture has been the heart and soul of the franchise for two decades, winning a trio of titles since 2006 and helping convince LeBron James to come to South Beach. He’s also the guy who, at this stage of his career, plays only a few minutes a night but still gets ejected because he almost beat up an opposing player in crunch time....read full article