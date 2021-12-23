Getting to Know Dewayne Dedmon

What's something people don't know about you?

I'm a pretty good juggler. I can juggle three of anything.

Pregame ritual?

Nap, eat, film, and I'm ready for the game. Pretty straightforward.

We saw you have some HUGE dogs. Tell me about these pups!

Yes, I have three dogs. Two rottweilers and a great dane. Blue is the rot and Bell is the great dane. I also just got a puppy six months ago named Biggie.

Does Biggie get along with the other two?

Yeah, they get along for now but he's definitely moving toward the alpha male role so it's going to be interesting to see what happens.

Favorite Miami food spot you've tried since being here?

Komodo! Komodo is fire. They've got that lobster dynamite.

We always see you playing with your son on the court pregame. How special is that for you?

It's very special. Any time I get to share with him is special. I enjoy playing with him before the game and letting him watch me play basketball. It's fun.

When you're not playing ball, what will we find you doing?

Chilling with my son, always. You'll also catch me on the golf course. I like to golf. I'm trying to get my game together. The weather is nice out here!

Who's the best golfer on the team?

Kyle. I mean… I've asked him, "are you good?" He tells me he's playing around 70-80's.

What do you typically shoot?

I'm a 100 golfer. I'm still working on it. I'm pretty terrible.

Best thing about being 7-foot and worst thing about being 7-foot?

Best thing is I'm taller than everyone. Worst thing is that nothing is made for me.

I'm sure those golf clubs are custom-made for you.

Yeah, I have custom clubs. Now I'm comfortably trash at golf [haha].

Last one. Thoughts on your nickname, "The Mechanic."

I like it. I rock with it.

Photos: @d_dedmon3