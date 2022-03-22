Gameday Rundown: Warriors Wednesday
Tune in at 7:30 PM on Bally Sports Sun
Golden State Warriors vs. Miami HEAT
Wednesday, March 23 @ 7:30 PM
Location:FTX Arena, Miami, FL
Tipoff: 7:40 PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Item of the Game: Miami HEAT Mashup White Hoodie - $35
Uniform: Association - White
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Warriors meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.
- Earlier this season, Golden State recorded a, 115-108, home win as the HEAT has currently won four of the last six overall against the Warriors, including three-straight in Miami.
- The HEAT are 32-34 all-time versus Golden State during the regular season, including 19-13 in home games and 13-21 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Miami shot a perfect 20-of-20 from the free throw line on 3/21 at PHI, marking as the second most made without a miss in franchise history. Only the 30-of-30 game on 3/24/93 at BOS is more. Additionally, the HEAT has shot a perfect 19-of-19 twice previously this season, first on 10/25 vs. ORL and again on 10/29 vs. CHA.
- The HEAT has now taken 103 charges this season, the most by far in the NBA with Houston second on the list with 58. The 103 charges are the second-most during a single-season over the last 10 years (since the stat was kept by PBPStats.com in 2010-11). Additionally, Kyle Lowry has taken a team-leading 25 this season, tying for the most by any player in the league.
- Tyler Herro has scored 1,030 points off the bench this season, the most for a single-season in HEAT history, surpassing Dwyane Wade for the all-time record. Additionally, Miami’s reserves have totaled 2,911 points, the sixth-most for a season in team history.
- Tyler Herro has currently scored 2,216 career points off the bench, already the most by a reserve in HEAT franchise history.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|109.5
|POINTS PER GAME
|111.2
|104.9
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|105.2
|.462
|FG PCT.
|.469
|.444
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.438
|.373
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.361
|.813
|FT PCT.
|.763
|44.3
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|45.5
|41.9
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|42.7
|25.6
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|27.2
|7.39
|STEALS PER GAME
|9.11
|14.5
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.8
|15.2
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.7
|3.31
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.66
NEXT UP: