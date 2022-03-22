Gameday Rundown: Warriors Wednesday

Warriors vs. HEAT
Posted: Mar 22, 2022

Golden State Warriors vs. Miami HEAT

Wednesday, March 23 @ 7:30 PM

Location:FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Association - White

Series Notes:

  • The HEAT and Warriors meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.
  • Earlier this season, Golden State recorded a, 115-108, home win as the HEAT has currently won four of the last six overall against the Warriors, including three-straight in Miami.
  • The HEAT are 32-34 all-time versus Golden State during the regular season, including 19-13 in home games and 13-21 in road games.

What to watch for:

  • Miami shot a perfect 20-of-20 from the free throw line on 3/21 at PHI, marking as the second most made without a miss in franchise history. Only the 30-of-30 game on 3/24/93 at BOS is more. Additionally, the HEAT has shot a perfect 19-of-19 twice previously this season, first on 10/25 vs. ORL and again on 10/29 vs. CHA.
  • The HEAT has now taken 103 charges this season, the most by far in the NBA with Houston second on the list with 58. The 103 charges are the second-most during a single-season over the last 10 years (since the stat was kept by PBPStats.com in 2010-11). Additionally, Kyle Lowry has taken a team-leading 25 this season, tying for the most by any player in the league.
  • Tyler Herro has scored 1,030 points off the bench this season, the most for a single-season in HEAT history, surpassing Dwyane Wade for the all-time record. Additionally, Miami’s reserves have totaled 2,911 points, the sixth-most for a season in team history.
  • Tyler Herro has currently scored 2,216 career points off the bench, already the most by a reserve in HEAT franchise history.
HEAT Category Opponent
109.5 POINTS PER GAME 111.2
104.9 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 105.2
.462 FG PCT. .469
.444 OPPONENT FG PCT. .438
.373 3-PT FG PCT. .361
.813 FT PCT. .763
44.3 REBOUNDS PER GAME 45.5
41.9 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 42.7
25.6 ASSISTS PER GAME 27.2
7.39 STEALS PER GAME 9.11
14.5 TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.8
15.2 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.7
3.31 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.66
