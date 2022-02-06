Gameday Rundown: Trip Continues In Washington

Miami HEAT vs. Washington Wizards

Monday, February 7 @ 7:00 PM

Location:Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Tipoff: 7:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Statement - Red

Injury Updates: Miami: Jimmy Butler, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Big Toe; Irritation) - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Achilles; Soreness) - Tyler Herro, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Soreness) - Max Strus, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Quadriceps; Contusion) - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - KZ Okpala, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Sprain) - Chris Silva, Out, Ineligible To Play; Washington: Bradley Beal, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Wrist; Left wrist sprain) - Daniel Gafford, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Cassius Winston, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Joel Ayayi, Out, G League (Two-Way)

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Wizards meet for the fourth and final matchup this regular season.

So far this season, Miami leads the series, 2-1, and with a win, will win the season series for the fourth consecutive year.

The HEAT are 91-44 all-time versus Washington during the regular season, including 51-17 in home games and 40-27 in road games.

What to watch for:

Miami held the league’s highest scoring team, the Hornets (114.1ppg), to a season-low 86 points on 2/5, including to just eight third quarter points, tying the lowest scoring third quarter by an opponent in franchise history. Additionally, the HEAT has now held opponents to only eight points in the third quarter six previous times, including earlier this season on 10/23 at IND.

Miami is 20-1 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and a perfect 12-0 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.

Miami enters the fifth of a season-long six-game, 11-day road trip. Additionally, tonight is the HEAT’s 31st road game of the season, the most road games in the NBA.

Tonight’s game marks as the fourth and final matchup against Washington this regular season, the first divisional opponent Miami will complete its series against. It also is the fourth-quickest the two teams will complete their series against each other in team history. Additionally, with a win, the HEAT will win the season series for the fourth consecutive year.