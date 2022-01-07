Gameday Rundown: Showdown In Phoenix

Miami HEAT vs. Phoenix Suns

Saturday, January 7th @ 9:00 PM

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Tipoff: 9:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Miami HEAT Foam Mesh Hat - $20

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Jimmy Butler, Questionable, Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - Dewayne Dedmon, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - Udonis Haslem, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - KZ Okpala, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Sprain) - Gabe Vincent, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Duncan Robinson, Available, Health and Safety Protocols - Marcus Garrett, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Mario Chalmers, Out, Ineligible To Play - Aric Holman, Out, Ineligible To Play - Nik Stauskas, Out, Ineligible To Play; Phoenix: Frank Kaminsky, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Stress reaction) - Abdel Nader, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Landry Shamet, Out ,Health and Safety Protocols - Dario Saric, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Acl; Tear)

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Suns meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.

Last season, Phoenix won both matchups as the Suns have currently won three-straight overall.

The HEAT are 29-36 all-time versus Phoenix during the regular season, including 15-18 in home games and 14-18 in road games.

What to watch for:

Miami is 14-1 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and 8-0 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field

Tonight’s game in Phoenix (the final of the current road trip), marks as Miami’s last road game in either the Pacific or Mountain time zones.

Saturday marks as the busiest day for the HEAT this season, with 18 games on the day. Tonight is the ninth of 11 Saturday’s Miami has played on this season with this being the seventh on the road. The HEAT will also play next Saturday as well. Additionally, there are only seven Saturday’s during the entire season that Miami will not play on.

Miami enters their 24th road game of the season tonight, tying for the most road games in the NBA, as the HEAT hold the second-best record amongst the top seven most traveled teams.