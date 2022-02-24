Gameday Rundown: Season Picks Up In New York

Miami HEAT vs. New York Knicks

Friday, February 25 @ 7:30 PM

Location:Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, ESPN

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Miami: Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); New York: RJ Barrett, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; sprained) - Nerlens Noel, Questionable Injury/Illness (Left Foot; sore) - Derrick Rose, Doubtful, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; surgery) - Luka Samanic, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Kemba Walker, Out, Not With Team

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Knicks meet for the second of three matchups this regular season.

Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 110-96, win in Miami on 1/26 and has now won four-straight against the Knicks, including eight of the last nine overall.

The HEAT are 63-65 all-time versus New York during the regular season, including 35-28 in home games and 28-37 in road games.

What to watch for:

Miami enters their 34th road game of the season tonight in New York, tying the most in the NBA. Below are the most games played on the road this season, including tonight.

Duncan Robinson connected on his 700th career three-point field goal on 2/17 at CHA, in his 216th game, becoming the fastest player in NBA history to reach the 700-made mark. Additionally, Robinson previously was the fastest to reach 600 made, 500 made, 400 made, 300 made and 200 made in league history.

Tyler Herro has dished out 181 assists this season, the third-most on the team, and is now just three short from already tying his single-season high of 184 which was set in 2020-21. Additionally, he has already surpassed his previous single season highs for points (815 in 2020-21) and field goals made (307 in 2020-21).

The HEAT lead the league in charges drawn this season at 84 with Kyle Lowry taking 22, the second-most in the NBA.