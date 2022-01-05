Gameday Rundown: Road Trip Continues In Portland

Miami HEAT vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Wednesday, January 5th @ 10:00 PM

Location: Moda Center, Portland, OR

Tipoff: 10:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Mitchell & Ness Miami HEAT Swingman Shorts - 20% Off

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - Dewayne Dedmon, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - Udonis Haslem, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - KZ Okpala, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Sprain) - Gabe Vincent, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Duncan Robinson, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Marcus Garrett, Out, Health and Safety Protocols; Portland: Damian Lillard, Out, Injury/Illness (Lower Abdominal; Tendinopathy - injury management) - CJ McCollum, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Lung; Pneumothorax) - Larry Nance Jr., Doubtful, Health and Safety Protocols - Cody Zeller, Out, Health and Safety Protocols

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Trail Blazers meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.

Last season the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on the road as Miami has won two of the last three in Portland.

The Trail Blazers are the only team the HEAT has more wins against on the road than at home. The HEAT are 24-41 all-time versus the Blazers during the regular season, including 11-21 in home games and 13-20 in road games.

What to watch for:

Miami enters their 23rd road game of the season tonight, tying the second-most road games in the NBA, as the HEAT hold the best record amongst the top five most traveled teams.

Tyler Herro has scored 448 points off the bench this season, the most by a HEAT reserve in 22 games in team history.

Ӧmer Yurtseven has currently grabbed double-figure rebounds in nine-straight games, the longest such streak by a HEAT rookie in franchise history, surpassing the previous record of three consecutive games by both Michael Beasley (4/10/09 – 4/14/09) and Rony Seikaly (4/6/89 – 4/10/89). Additionally, he has grabbed at least 12 rebounds in each of the eight games as the last two rookies to achieve that feat were Blake Griffin (11 games from 12/22/10 – 1/17/11) and Shaquille O’Neal (9 games from 11/6/92 – 11/25/92).

Erik Spoelstra has recorded 715 career wins (630 regular season & 85 postseason) with the HEAT, the fifth-most by a head coach with a single franchise in NBA history. Next on the list is Phil Jackson (Lakers) with 728, followed by Red Auerbach (Celtics), Jerry Sloan (Jazz) and Gregg Popovich (Spurs). Additionally, Spoelstra has coached over 1,000 career regular season games, becoming just the third coach in NBA history to coach 1,000+ games with only one franchise for his entire career, joining Gregg Popovich (Spurs) and Al Attles (Warriors).