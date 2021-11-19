Gameday Rundown: Rematch In Washington

Washington Wizards vs. Miami HEAT

Saturday, November 20th @ 7:00 PM

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Tipoff: 7:10 pm

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Icon - Black



Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Bruise) - Tyler Herro, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Bruise) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); Washington: Daniel Gafford, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Right thumb sprain) - Thomas Bryant, Out, Injury/Illness - (Left Knee; Left ACL injury recovery) - Davis Bertans, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Left ankle sprain)

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Wizards meet for the second of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive game after Miami recorded a, 112-97, win on 11/18.

-Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1, and has now currently won eight of the last 10 overall against Washington.

-The HEAT are 90-43 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 50-17 in home games and 40-26 in road games.

What to watch for:

-Miami enters the second of consecutive games against the Wizards tonight after their recent matchup on Thursday in a, 112-97, HEAT win. Miami and Washington have faced off in consecutive games eight previous times, with the HEAT winning both five times and splitting the pair three times as the HEAT have never dropped both games.

-The HEAT have recorded double-digit wins in nine of their 11 victories this season, marking the third time they have recorded at least nine wins by double figures in their first 11 victories of a season. They last did so in 1994-95, when they posted double-digit wins in 10 of their first 11 victories and also in 1990-91 when they also accomplished the feat in nine of their first 11 wins.

-Over his last eight games, P.J. Tucker is shooting 69.8 percent (30-of-43) from the field, 68.8 percent (11-of-16) from three-point range and a perfect 4-of-4 from the foul line.

-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 64-straight games, the longest streak in team history, surpassing a record he previously set.