Gameday Rundown: Rematch In Utah

Miami HEAT vs. Utah Jazz

Saturday, November 13th @ 5:00 PM

Location: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Tipoff: 5:10 pm

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates:

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Jazz meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.

-Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 118-115, victory on 11/6.

-This will mark the first team the HEAT will close its series against this season and it also marks as the earliest in a season the HEAT and Jazz will complete their series.

What to watch for:

-Kyle Lowry scored 22 points in the fourth quarter on 11/11 at LAC, tying for the most points in a quarter in his career. The 22 points also marked as the fourth time Lowry has recorded a 20-point quarter in his career, all coming in the final frame.

-Tyler Herro has scored at least 20 points off the bench seven times this season and has now totaled 26 as a member of the HEAT, the most in team history.

-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 60-straight games, the longest streak in team history, surpassing a record he previously set.

-The HEAT have outscored opponents by +75 points in the first quarter this season (356-281).