Gameday Rundown: Rematch In Utah

Tune in at 5:00 PM on Bally Sports Sun and NBA TV
HEAT vs. Jazz
Posted: Nov 12, 2021

Miami HEAT vs. Utah Jazz

Saturday, November 13th @ 5:00 PM

Location: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Tipoff: 5:10 pm

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: 

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Jazz meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. 

-Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 118-115, victory on 11/6. 

-This will mark the first team the HEAT will close its series against this season and it also marks as the earliest in a season the HEAT and Jazz will complete their series. 

What to watch for:

-Kyle Lowry scored 22 points in the fourth quarter on 11/11 at LAC, tying for the most points in a quarter in his career. The 22 points also marked as the fourth time Lowry has recorded a 20-point quarter in his career, all coming in the final frame. 

-Tyler Herro has scored at least 20 points off the bench seven times this season and has now totaled 26 as a member of the HEAT, the most in team history. 

-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 60-straight games, the longest streak in team history, surpassing a record he previously set. 

-The HEAT have outscored opponents by +75 points in the first quarter this season (356-281). 

HEAT Category Opponent
110.6 POINTS PER GAME 110.6
103.9 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 102.9
.458 FG PCT. .458
.428 OPPONENT FG PCT. .438
.335 3-PT FG PCT. .321
.819 FT PCT. .793
48.9 REBOUNDS PER GAME 47.3
41.8 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 41.4
24.0 ASSISTS PER GAME 20.2
7.42 STEALS PER GAME 7.58
14.7 TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.1
13.9 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 12.3
2.33 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.25
