Gameday Rundown: Rematch In Utah
Tune in at 5:00 PM on Bally Sports Sun and NBA TV
Miami HEAT vs. Utah Jazz
Saturday, November 13th @ 5:00 PM
Location: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
Tipoff: 5:10 pm
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Uniform: Association - White
Injury Updates:
Series Notes:
-The HEAT and Jazz meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.
-Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 118-115, victory on 11/6.
-This will mark the first team the HEAT will close its series against this season and it also marks as the earliest in a season the HEAT and Jazz will complete their series.
What to watch for:
-Kyle Lowry scored 22 points in the fourth quarter on 11/11 at LAC, tying for the most points in a quarter in his career. The 22 points also marked as the fourth time Lowry has recorded a 20-point quarter in his career, all coming in the final frame.
-Tyler Herro has scored at least 20 points off the bench seven times this season and has now totaled 26 as a member of the HEAT, the most in team history.
-Duncan Robinson has currently connected on a three-point field goal in 60-straight games, the longest streak in team history, surpassing a record he previously set.
-The HEAT have outscored opponents by +75 points in the first quarter this season (356-281).
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|110.6
|POINTS PER GAME
|110.6
|103.9
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|102.9
|.458
|FG PCT.
|.458
|.428
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.438
|.335
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.321
|.819
|FT PCT.
|.793
|48.9
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|47.3
|41.8
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|41.4
|24.0
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|20.2
|7.42
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.58
|14.7
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.1
|13.9
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|12.3
|2.33
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.25
