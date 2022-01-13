Gameday Rundown: Rematch With Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami HEAT

Friday, January 14th @ 8:00 PM

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 8:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: New Era Apparel 30% off

Uniform: Association - White

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Hawks meet for the second of four matchups this regular season, and for the second consecutive time after Miami just recorded a, 115-91, win at Atlanta on 1/12.

The teams are now facing each other in consecutive games for the fourth time in team history.

The HEAT are 71-56 all-time versus the Hawks during the regular season, including 45-19 in home games and 26-37 in road games.

What to watch for:

P.J. Tucker is shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 46.6 percent from three-point range this season.

Max Strus is averaging 20.4 points (163 total) over his last eight games.

Miami enters tonight’s game with a .634 winning percentage (26-15) at the midway point of the season. The HEAT’s .634 winning percentage marks as the 11th time in team history Miami has posted at least a .634 winning percentage at the midpoint of a season.

Tonight is the second of consecutive games against the Hawks after just recording a, 115-91, win in Atlanta on 1/12. This marks as the fourth time the HEAT and Hawks have played in consecutive games in team history with Miami sweeping both games twice and splitting them once after winning both contests on 10/29/19 & 10/31/19 and also 4/3/18 & 4/4/18 while splitting it on 11/23/00 & 11/24/00..