Gameday Rundown: Regular Season Finale In Orlando
Tune in at 7:00 PM on Bally Sports Sun
Miami HEAT vs. Orlando Magic
Sunday, April 10 @ 7:00 PM
Location:Amway Center, Orlando, FL
Tipoff: 7:10 PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Radio:WAXY 790 AM/WRTO 98.3 FM
Uniform: Association - White
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Magic meet for the fourth and final matchup this regular season.
- So far this season, Miami leads the series 3-0, and with a win, will sweep the season series. Miami has currently won eight of the last nine overall contests against Orlando.
- HEAT are 73-56 all-time versus the Magic during the regular season, including 40-24 in home games and 33-32 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Duncan Robinson has played in a team-leading 78 games this season and will lead the HEAT in games played for the third-straight season, tying the longest such streak in team history. Only Glen Rice (1992-93, 1993-94 & 1994-95) and Norris Cole (2011-12, 2012-13 & 2013-14) have done so in at least three consecutive seasons.
- The HEAT’s 29 home wins this season are the most in the Eastern Conference, having led the East in home victories for the fouth time in team history (2004-05, 2011-12 & 2012-13).
- Bam Adebayo has currently shot at least 50 percent from the field in 16-straight games, tying the third-longest such streak in team history.
- Bam Adebayo, who is second among all centers in steals per game at 1.43, anchors a HEAT defense that is giving up just 105.3 points per game, the third-lowest in the NBA. Miami’s defense holds teams to 108.2 points per 100 possessions, and with Adebayo on the court, that number drops to 104.9 points, which would be the top defense in the league. Adebayo has helped the HEAT’s defense hold teams to under 100 points 24 times this season, posting a 23-1 record over that span. Additionally, the multi-dimensional defender is holding guards to just 39.2 percent from the field, including 35.4 percent from the three-point line, as well as forwards to 24.4 percent and centers to 15.8 percent from downtown.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|110.0
|POINTS PER GAME
|104.0
|105.3
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|112.2
|.467
|FG PCT.
|.433
|.446
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.459
|.379
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.329
|.808
|FT PCT.
|.786
|43.7
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.2
|41.6
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|47.1
|25.6
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|23.6
|7.42
|STEALS PER GAME
|6.80
|14.6
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.5
|15.0
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.2
|3.22
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.40
NEXT UP: