Gameday Rundown: Pistons Come To Town

Tune in at 7:30 PM on Bally Sports Sun
Pistons vs. HEAT
Posted: Mar 14, 2022

Detroit Pistons vs. Miami HEAT

Tuesday, March 15 @ 7:30 PM

Location:FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Association - Red

Injury Updates: Miami: Caleb Martin, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Hyperextended) - Javonte Smart, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Kyle Guy, Out, G League (Two-Way); Detroit: Killian Hayes, Probable, Injury/Illness (Right Adductor; Contusion) - Rodney McGruder, Probable, Injury/Illness (Left Hamstring; Strain) - Hamidou Diallo, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Finger; Sprain) - Chris Smith, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - Jamorko Pickett, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Frank Jackson, Out, Injury/Illness (Bilateral Lumbar Spine; Spasm) - Luka Garza, Out, G League (On Assignment) - Saben Lee, Out, G League (On Assignment)

Series Notes:

  • The HEAT and Pistons meet for the fourth and final matchup this regular season.
  • So far this season, Miami holds a 2-1 series lead and has currently won four of the last five against Detroit overall.
  • The HEAT are 64-56 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 36-23 in home games and 28-33 in road games.

What to watch for:

  • The HEAT has now taken 98 charges this season, the most by far in the NBA with Houston second on the list with 54. The 98 charges is the second-most during a single-season over the last 10 years (since the stat was kept by PBPStats.com in 2010-11). Additionally, Kyle Lowry has taken a team-leading 24 this season, the second-most by any player in the league.
  • Tyler Herro has scored 965 points off the bench this season, the third-most for a single-season in HEAT history. Additionally, Miami’s reserves have totaled 2,760 points, the seventh-most for a season in team history.
  • Miami’s bench has currently outscored the opponents bench in eight-straight games.
  • After playing in the most road games in the NBA entering the March home schedule, Miami has 11 home games this month, tying for the most in a single month in team history when they also played 11 home games in January 2012 and March 2003. The 11 home games are in a span of 12 games (one road game at PHI on 3/21), marking the most home games in a 12-game span in franchise history, surpassing the previous record of 10 which most recently happened from 11/10/15 – 12/7/15. Additionally, tonight is the sixth of a season-long seven-straight home games.
HEAT Category Opponent
109.4 POINTS PER GAME 103.6
104.8 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 112.4
.463 FG PCT. .426
.443 OPPONENT FG PCT. .474
.374 3-PT FG PCT. .323
.808 FT PCT. .780
44.4 REBOUNDS PER GAME 43.1
41.8 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 46.3
25.7 ASSISTS PER GAME 22.9
7.54 STEALS PER GAME 7.49
14.7 TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.3
15.3 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.7
3.38 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.75
