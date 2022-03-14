Gameday Rundown: Pistons Come To Town

Detroit Pistons vs. Miami HEAT

Tuesday, March 15 @ 7:30 PM

Location:FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Association - Red

Injury Updates: Miami: Caleb Martin, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Hyperextended) - Javonte Smart, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Kyle Guy, Out, G League (Two-Way); Detroit: Killian Hayes, Probable, Injury/Illness (Right Adductor; Contusion) - Rodney McGruder, Probable, Injury/Illness (Left Hamstring; Strain) - Hamidou Diallo, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Finger; Sprain) - Chris Smith, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - Jamorko Pickett, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Frank Jackson, Out, Injury/Illness (Bilateral Lumbar Spine; Spasm) - Luka Garza, Out, G League (On Assignment) - Saben Lee, Out, G League (On Assignment)

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Pistons meet for the fourth and final matchup this regular season.

So far this season, Miami holds a 2-1 series lead and has currently won four of the last five against Detroit overall.

The HEAT are 64-56 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 36-23 in home games and 28-33 in road games.

What to watch for:

The HEAT has now taken 98 charges this season, the most by far in the NBA with Houston second on the list with 54. The 98 charges is the second-most during a single-season over the last 10 years (since the stat was kept by PBPStats.com in 2010-11). Additionally, Kyle Lowry has taken a team-leading 24 this season, the second-most by any player in the league.

Tyler Herro has scored 965 points off the bench this season, the third-most for a single-season in HEAT history. Additionally, Miami’s reserves have totaled 2,760 points, the seventh-most for a season in team history.

Miami’s bench has currently outscored the opponents bench in eight-straight games.

After playing in the most road games in the NBA entering the March home schedule, Miami has 11 home games this month, tying for the most in a single month in team history when they also played 11 home games in January 2012 and March 2003. The 11 home games are in a span of 12 games (one road game at PHI on 3/21), marking the most home games in a 12-game span in franchise history, surpassing the previous record of 10 which most recently happened from 11/10/15 – 12/7/15. Additionally, tonight is the sixth of a season-long seven-straight home games.