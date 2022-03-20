Gameday Rundown: In Philly For Revamped 76ers

Miami HEAT vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Monday, March 21 @ 7:30 PM

Location:Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Miami HEAT Tee - $15

Uniform: Icon - Black

Injury Updates: Miami: Jimmy Butler, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) - Gabe Vincent, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Big Toe; Contusion) - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Hyperextended) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Lower Back; Spasms) - Kyle Guy, Out, G League (Two-Way); Philadelphia: Joel Embiid, Out, Injury/Illness (Back; Soreness) - Jaden Springer, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Groin; Soreness / G League Assignment) - Myles Powell, Out, G League (Two-Way)

Series Notes:

The HEAT and 76ers meet for the fourth and final matchup this regular season.

So far this season, Miami is leading the series, 2-1, after winning in Philadelphia on 12/15 and again in Miami on 3/5.

Miami has currently won three of the last four overall, including seven of the last 11. The HEAT are 67-63 all-time versus the Sixers during the regular season, including 43-23 in home games and 24-40 in road games.

What to watch for:

Miami has clinched the Southeast Division title this season, marking their 15th divisional title in franchise history. Since capturing their first division crown in 1996-97, no team in the entire NBA has more over that span. Additionally, Miami has now earned eight divisional titles in 14 seasons under Head Coach Erik Spoelstra.

The HEAT’s bench has currently outscored the opponents bench in 10-straight games, tying the fourth-longest streak in franchise history.

Duncan Robinson has connected on 734 career three-point field goals, already the second-most in HEAT history, only Tim Hardaway has more (806).

Tyler Herro has scored 1,020 points off the bench this season, the second-most for a single-season in HEAT history and just eight short from tying Dwyane Wade for the all-time record. Additionally, Miami’s reserves have totaled 2,882 points, the sixth-most for a season in team history.