Gameday Rundown: In Philly For Revamped 76ers
Tune in at 7:30 PM on Bally Sports Sun
Miami HEAT vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Monday, March 21 @ 7:30 PM
Location:Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
Tipoff: 7:40 PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Uniform: Icon - Black
Injury Updates: Miami: Jimmy Butler, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) - Gabe Vincent, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Big Toe; Contusion) - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Hyperextended) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Lower Back; Spasms) - Kyle Guy, Out, G League (Two-Way); Philadelphia: Joel Embiid, Out, Injury/Illness (Back; Soreness) - Jaden Springer, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Groin; Soreness / G League Assignment) - Myles Powell, Out, G League (Two-Way)
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and 76ers meet for the fourth and final matchup this regular season.
- So far this season, Miami is leading the series, 2-1, after winning in Philadelphia on 12/15 and again in Miami on 3/5.
- Miami has currently won three of the last four overall, including seven of the last 11. The HEAT are 67-63 all-time versus the Sixers during the regular season, including 43-23 in home games and 24-40 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Miami has clinched the Southeast Division title this season, marking their 15th divisional title in franchise history. Since capturing their first division crown in 1996-97, no team in the entire NBA has more over that span. Additionally, Miami has now earned eight divisional titles in 14 seasons under Head Coach Erik Spoelstra.
- The HEAT’s bench has currently outscored the opponents bench in 10-straight games, tying the fourth-longest streak in franchise history.
- Duncan Robinson has connected on 734 career three-point field goals, already the second-most in HEAT history, only Tim Hardaway has more (806).
- Tyler Herro has scored 1,020 points off the bench this season, the second-most for a single-season in HEAT history and just eight short from tying Dwyane Wade for the all-time record. Additionally, Miami’s reserves have totaled 2,882 points, the sixth-most for a season in team history.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|109.5
|POINTS PER GAME
|108.7
|104.8
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|106.7
|.462
|FG PCT.
|.461
|.444
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.455
|.374
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.359
|.810
|FT PCT.
|.822
|44.4
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|42.2
|41.8
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.7
|25.6
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|23.1
|7.41
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.55
|14.5
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|12.4
|15.2
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.2
|3.30
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.35
