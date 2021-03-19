Gameday Rundown: HEAT Face Pacers For The First Time Since Sweeping Them

Indiana Pacers vs Miami HEAT

Friday, March 19th @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Statement - Red

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Pacers meet for the first of three matchups this regular season, with the second one this Sunday.

- Last season, Miami won the season series, 3-1.

- The HEAT are 50-67 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 39-20 in home games and 11-47 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Trevor Ariza (health and safety protocols) will be available to play tonight. Andre Iguodala (hip) is still questionable. Avery Bradley (calf) and Udonis Haslem (health and safety protocols) have been ruled out.

- The HEAT is currently only allowing opponents to shoot 44.1 percent from the field while also holding opponents to just 39.9 points in the paint, both the lowest in the NBA.

- Head Coach Erik Spoelstra coached in his 1,000th career regular season game on 3/17, becoming just the third coach in NBA history to coach 1,000+ games with only one franchise for his entire career, joining Gregg Popovich (Spurs) and Alvin Attles (Warriors).

- Miami has won 11 of their last 13 games.

- The HEAT has held opponents to under 100 points in seven of their last eight games.