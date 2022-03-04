Gameday Rundown: New Look 76ers Come To Town

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami HEAT

Saturday, March 5 @ 7:30 PM

Location:FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 8:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Court Culture Cafecito Tee - Free domestic shipping with purchase of any CC product

Uniform: Icon - Black

Injury Updates: Miami: Kyle Lowry, Out, Personal Reasons - Jimmy Butler, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Big Toe; Irritation) - Max Strus, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Shoulder; Sprain)- P.J. Tucker, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Pain) - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness - Left Achilles; Soreness - Victor Oladipo, Out, G League (On Assignment); Philadelphia: Not Yet Submitted

Series Notes:

The HEAT and 76ers meet for the third of four matchups this regular season.

So far this season, the teams have split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on the road./li>

The HEAT are 66-63 all-time versus Philadelphia during the regular season, including 42-23 in home games and 24-40 in road games.

What to watch for:

After playing in the most road games in the NBA entering their March home schedule, the HEAT will play 11 home games this month, tying for the most in a single month in team history when they also played 11 home games in January 2012 and March 2003. The 11 home games are in a span of 12 games (one road game at PHI on 3/21), marking the most home games in a 12-game span in franchise history, surpassing the previous record of 10 which most recently happened from 11/10/15 – 12/7/15. Additionally, tonight is the first of a season-long seven-straight home games.

Duncan Robinson has connected on 712 career three-point field goals, tying Eddie Jones for the second-most in franchise history, as he surpassed Glen Rice (708) on 3/2 at MIL.

Tyler Herro has currently scored at least 20 points in five-straight games, all off the bench, the longest 20-point streak by a reserve in team history, surpassing the previous record of four consecutive by Chris Gatling from 3/16/96 – 3/24/96. Additionally, the five-game 20-point streak is also the longest overall 20-point streak of Herro’s career, surpassing his previous long of four-straight which he set earlier this season from 11/10 – 11/15.

Miami is 22-2 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and a perfect 16-0 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.