Gameday Rundown: New Look 76ers Come To Town

76ers vs. HEAT
Posted: Mar 04, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami HEAT

Saturday, March 5 @ 7:30 PM

Location:FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 8:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Injury Updates: Miami: Kyle Lowry, Out, Personal Reasons - Jimmy Butler, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Big Toe; Irritation) - Max Strus, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Shoulder; Sprain)- P.J. Tucker, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Pain) - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness - Left Achilles; Soreness - Victor Oladipo, Out, G League (On Assignment); Philadelphia: Not Yet Submitted

Series Notes:

  • The HEAT and 76ers meet for the third of four matchups this regular season.
  • So far this season, the teams have split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on the road./li>
  • The HEAT are 66-63 all-time versus Philadelphia during the regular season, including 42-23 in home games and 24-40 in road games.

What to watch for:

  • After playing in the most road games in the NBA entering their March home schedule, the HEAT will play 11 home games this month, tying for the most in a single month in team history when they also played 11 home games in January 2012 and March 2003. The 11 home games are in a span of 12 games (one road game at PHI on 3/21), marking the most home games in a 12-game span in franchise history, surpassing the previous record of 10 which most recently happened from 11/10/15 – 12/7/15. Additionally, tonight is the first of a season-long seven-straight home games.
  • Duncan Robinson has connected on 712 career three-point field goals, tying Eddie Jones for the second-most in franchise history, as he surpassed Glen Rice (708) on 3/2 at MIL.
  • Tyler Herro has currently scored at least 20 points in five-straight games, all off the bench, the longest 20-point streak by a reserve in team history, surpassing the previous record of four consecutive by Chris Gatling from 3/16/96 – 3/24/96. Additionally, the five-game 20-point streak is also the longest overall 20-point streak of Herro’s career, surpassing his previous long of four-straight which he set earlier this season from 11/10 – 11/15.
  • Miami is 22-2 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and a perfect 16-0 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.
HEAT Category Opponent
109.7 POINTS PER GAME 108.5
105.0 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 106.0
.463 FG PCT. .464
.445 OPPONENT FG PCT. .450
.375 3-PT FG PCT. .359
.807 FT PCT. .817
44.4 REBOUNDS PER GAME 42.3
41.7 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 45.0
25.8 ASSISTS PER GAME 23.2
7.61 STEALS PER GAME 7.61
14.7 TURNOVERS PER GAME 12.4
15.4 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.3
3.34 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.52
Heat

