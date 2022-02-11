Gameday Rundown: Nets Visit Miami

Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami HEAT

Saturday, February 12 @ 8:00 PM

Location:FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 8:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: City - Mashup

Injury Updates: Miami: P.J. Tucker, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Contusion) - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Achilles; Soreness) - Tyler Herro, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Soreness) - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); Brooklyn: Kevin Durant, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; MCL Sprain) - Joe Harris, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Surgery) - Ben Simmons, Out, Not With Team - Andre Drummond, Questionable, Trade Pending - Seth Curry, Questionable, Trade Pending - Nic Claxton, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Hamstring; Tightness) - LaMarcus Aldridge, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain)

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Nets meet for the second of four matchups this regular season.

Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 106-93, win in Brooklyn on 10/27 and has currently won three-straight against the Nets in Miami.

The HEAT are 76-54 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 41-22 in home games and 35-32 in road games.

What to watch for:

Kyle Lowry recorded a 14-point, 11-rebound, 11-assist triple-double on 2/10 at NOP, his second of the season and paired with Jimmy Butler’s four, Miami has now posted six triple-doubles this season, tying the most for a single-season in team history. Butler’s four also tie for the most by a HEAT player in a single-season and his 11 overall as a member of the HEAT are the most ever.

Duncan Robinson has connected on 690 three-point field goals this season, just 10 short from 700. Robinson has currently played in 213 career NBA games. The fastest player in NBA history to make their 700th three-point field goal is Buddy Hield in his 269th game. Additionally, Robinson previously was the fastest to reach 600 made, 500 made, 400 made, 300 made and 200 made in league history.

Erik Spoelstra has recorded 728 career wins (643 regular season & 85 postseason) with the HEAT, tying the fourth-most by a head coach with a single franchise in NBA history with Phil Jackson (Lakers). Next on the list is Red Auerbach (Celtics) with 885, followed by Jerry Sloan (Jazz) and Gregg Popovich (Spurs). Additionally, Spoelstra has coached over 1,000 career regular season games, becoming just the third coach in NBA history to coach 1,000+ games with only one franchise for his entire career, joining Gregg Popovich (Spurs) and Al Attles (Warriors).

The HEAT has currently won their last four games, all by double-digits on the road, by a combined margin of +17.8 points (71 total). They held each opponent to 100 or under after recording a 17-point win (112-95) at SA on 2/3, an 18-point win (104-86) at CHA while holding the league’s highest scoring offense to a season-low 86 points, a 21-point win (121-100) at WAS on 2/7 and a 15-point win (112-97) at NO on 2/10.