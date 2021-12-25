Gameday Rundown: Magic In Town For Holidays

Orlando vs. Miami HEAT

Sunday, December 26th @ 3:30 PM

Buy Tickets

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 3:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: 30% off youth collection (excludes mashup)

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Jimmy Butler, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Tail Bone; Contusion) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Kyle Lowry, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - P.J. Tucker, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Lower Leg; Nerve Inflammation), Dewayne Dedmon, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain); Orlando: Cole Anthony, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Injury Maintenance) - Mo Bamba, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Ignas Brazdeikis, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Wendell Carter Jr., Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Lower Leg; Injury Maintenance) - Michael Carter-Williams, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Injury Recovery) - Markelle Fultz, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Injury Recovery) - R.J. Hampton, Questionablem Return to Competition Reconditioning - Jonathan Isaac, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Injury Recovery) - E'Twaun Moore, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - Mychal Mulder, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Terrence Ross, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Jalen Suggs, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Fracture) - Moritz Wagner, Out, Health and Safety Protocols

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Magic meet for the third of four matchups this regular season.

So far this season, the HEAT has won both matchups and has now recorded four-straight victories against Orlando, including wins in seven of the last eight overall.

The HEAT are 72-56 all-time versus the Magic during the regular season, including 38-24 in home games and 34-32 in road games.

What to watch for:

Max Strus is averaging 25.0 points (100 total) over his last four games.

Gabe Vincent has started seven consecutive games, scoring in double-figures five times, including two 20-point performances.

The HEAT lead the league in charges drawn this season at 61 with Kyle Lowry taking 21, the most in the NBA.

Tyler Herro has currently scored at least 25 points in back-to-back games off the bench after scoring a game-high 26 vs. IND on 12/21 and then a game-high 29 vs. DET on 12/23. He has now become the first HEAT player in team history to accomplish the feat twice in the same season after also doing so on 10/21 and 10/23.