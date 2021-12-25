Gameday Rundown: Magic In Town For Holidays
Tune in at 3:30 PM on Bally Sports Sun
Orlando vs. Miami HEAT
Sunday, December 26th @ 3:30 PM
Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL
Tipoff: 3:40 PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Item of the Game: 30% off youth collection (excludes mashup)
Uniform: Association - White
Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Jimmy Butler, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Tail Bone; Contusion) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Kyle Lowry, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - P.J. Tucker, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Lower Leg; Nerve Inflammation), Dewayne Dedmon, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain); Orlando: Cole Anthony, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Injury Maintenance) - Mo Bamba, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Ignas Brazdeikis, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Wendell Carter Jr., Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Lower Leg; Injury Maintenance) - Michael Carter-Williams, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Injury Recovery) - Markelle Fultz, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Injury Recovery) - R.J. Hampton, Questionablem Return to Competition Reconditioning - Jonathan Isaac, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Injury Recovery) - E'Twaun Moore, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - Mychal Mulder, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Terrence Ross, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Jalen Suggs, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Fracture) - Moritz Wagner, Out, Health and Safety Protocols
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Magic meet for the third of four matchups this regular season.
- So far this season, the HEAT has won both matchups and has now recorded four-straight victories against Orlando, including wins in seven of the last eight overall.
- The HEAT are 72-56 all-time versus the Magic during the regular season, including 38-24 in home games and 34-32 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Max Strus is averaging 25.0 points (100 total) over his last four games.
- Gabe Vincent has started seven consecutive games, scoring in double-figures five times, including two 20-point performances.
- The HEAT lead the league in charges drawn this season at 61 with Kyle Lowry taking 21, the most in the NBA.
- Tyler Herro has currently scored at least 25 points in back-to-back games off the bench after scoring a game-high 26 vs. IND on 12/21 and then a game-high 29 vs. DET on 12/23. He has now become the first HEAT player in team history to accomplish the feat twice in the same season after also doing so on 10/21 and 10/23.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|107.5
|POINTS PER GAME
|110.8
|103.7
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|109.3
|.462
|FG PCT.
|.424
|.439
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.460
|.369
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.324
|.791
|FT PCT.
|.778
|44.2
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.4
|41.5
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|46.2
|25.2
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|21.9
|6.97
|STEALS PER GAME
|6.67
|14.8
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.9
|15.4
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|12.9
|3.09
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.88
NEXT UP: