Gameday Rundown: Long Trip Begins In San Antonio
Tune in at 8:30 PM on Bally Sports Sun
Miami HEAT vs. San Antonio Spurs
Wednesday, December 29th @ 8:30 PM
Location:AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX
Tipoff: 8:40 PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Uniform: Icon - Black
Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Kyle Lowry, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - P.J. Tucker, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Lower Leg; Nerve Inflammation), Dewayne Dedmon, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - Udonis Haslem, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Max Strus, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - KZ Okpala, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Sprain) - Gabe Vincent, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Zylan Cheatham, Out, Health and Safety Protocols; San Antonio: Dejounte Murray, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Zach Collins, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Stress Fracture) - Devontae Cacok, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Lonnie Walker IV, Doubtful, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Contusion)
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Spurs meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.
- Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, including a, 107-87, road win as the HEAT now look to win consecutive games in San Antonio for the first time in team history.
- The HEAT are 23-44 all-time versus the Spurs during the regular season, including 18-16 in home games and 5-28 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Duncan Robinson currently appeared in 182-straight games, the longest streak inteam history, surpassing the previous record held by Glen Rice at 174.
- Caleb Martin has scored in double-figures in six of his last eight games.
- The HEAT lead the league in charges drawn this season at 63 with Kyle Lowry taking 21, the most in the NBA.
- Miami is a perfect 12-0 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and 8-0 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|107.4
|POINTS PER GAME
|111.5
|103.4
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|109.8
|.460
|FG PCT.
|.471
|.441
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.460
|.370
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.360
|.791
|FT PCT.
|.730
|44.4
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|45.9
|41.7
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|46.1
|25.3
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|28.5
|7.17
|STEALS PER GAME
|8.15
|14.6
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|12.7
|15.6
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.5
|3.09
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.00
NEXT UP: