Gameday Rundown: Long Trip Begins In San Antonio

Miami HEAT vs. San Antonio Spurs

Wednesday, December 29th @ 8:30 PM

Location:AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Tipoff: 8:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Kyle Lowry, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - P.J. Tucker, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Lower Leg; Nerve Inflammation), Dewayne Dedmon, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - Udonis Haslem, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Max Strus, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - KZ Okpala, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Sprain) - Gabe Vincent, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Zylan Cheatham, Out, Health and Safety Protocols; San Antonio: Dejounte Murray, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Zach Collins, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Stress Fracture) - Devontae Cacok, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Lonnie Walker IV, Doubtful, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Contusion)

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Spurs meet for the first of two matchups this regular season.

Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, including a, 107-87, road win as the HEAT now look to win consecutive games in San Antonio for the first time in team history.

The HEAT are 23-44 all-time versus the Spurs during the regular season, including 18-16 in home games and 5-28 in road games.

What to watch for:

Duncan Robinson currently appeared in 182-straight games, the longest streak inteam history, surpassing the previous record held by Glen Rice at 174.

Caleb Martin has scored in double-figures in six of his last eight games.

The HEAT lead the league in charges drawn this season at 63 with Kyle Lowry taking 21, the most in the NBA.

Miami is a perfect 12-0 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and 8-0 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.