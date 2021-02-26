Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Stay Hot Against Jazz

Utah Jazz vs Miami HEAT

Friday, February 26th @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

Attend the game: Buy tickets here

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Coming to tonight’s game? See our fan health & safety measures

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Jazz meet for their second matchup in the first half of the season.

- Earlier this season, Utah recorded a, 112-94, win on 2/13.

- Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home floor.

- The HEAT are 22-42 all-time versus the Jazz during the regular season, including 11-20 in home games and 11-22 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain) and Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) are out. Bam Adebayo (Left Knee; Tendinosis) and Tyler Herro (Right Hip; Contusion) are questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- The HEAT’s four-game winning streak is currently the second-longest in the NBA.

- The HEAT have seven players averaging double-figures this season, tying the third-most in the NBA, with Adebayo (19.6), Butler (19.5), Herro (16.9), Dragić (14.4), Nunn (14.3), Robinson (13.2) and Olynyk (10.0) all averaging double-figures.

- Bam Adebayo grabbed his 2,000th rebound as a member of the HEAT on 2/24 vs. TOR, becoming the youngest player in franchise history to achieve the feat.