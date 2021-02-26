Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Stay Hot Against Jazz

Game starts at 8PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT
Posted: Feb 26, 2021

Utah Jazz vs Miami HEAT

Friday, February 26th @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Jazz meet for their second matchup in the first half of the season.

- Earlier this season, Utah recorded a, 112-94, win on 2/13.

- Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home floor.

- The HEAT are 22-42 all-time versus the Jazz during the regular season, including 11-20 in home games and 11-22 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain) and Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) are out. Bam Adebayo (Left Knee; Tendinosis) and Tyler Herro (Right Hip; Contusion) are questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- The HEAT’s four-game winning streak is currently the second-longest in the NBA.

- The HEAT have seven players averaging double-figures this season, tying the third-most in the NBA, with Adebayo (19.6), Butler (19.5), Herro (16.9), Dragić (14.4), Nunn (14.3), Robinson (13.2) and Olynyk (10.0) all averaging double-figures.

- Bam Adebayo grabbed his 2,000th rebound as a member of the HEAT on 2/24 vs. TOR, becoming the youngest player in franchise history to achieve the feat.

HEAT Category Jazz
107.2 POINTS PER GAME 116.0
109.4 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 105.9
.463 FG PCT. .469
.449 OPPONENT FG PCT. .441
.355 3-PT FG PCT. .399
.790 FT PCT. .777
42.6 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 48.4
43.5 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 41.9
26.1 ASSISTS PER GAME 23.7
6.88 STEALS PER GAME 6.25
16.1 TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.5
15.2 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 11.7
3.91 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.56
