Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Stay Hot Against Jazz
Game starts at 8PM on FOX Sports Sun
Utah Jazz vs Miami HEAT
Friday, February 26th @ 8:00PM
Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL
TV: FOX Sports Sun
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM
Tipoff: 8:10PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Icon - Black
Coming to tonight’s game? See our fan health & safety measures
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Jazz meet for their second matchup in the first half of the season.
- Earlier this season, Utah recorded a, 112-94, win on 2/13.
- Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home floor.
- The HEAT are 22-42 all-time versus the Jazz during the regular season, including 11-20 in home games and 11-22 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain) and Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) are out. Bam Adebayo (Left Knee; Tendinosis) and Tyler Herro (Right Hip; Contusion) are questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.
- The HEAT’s four-game winning streak is currently the second-longest in the NBA.
- The HEAT have seven players averaging double-figures this season, tying the third-most in the NBA, with Adebayo (19.6), Butler (19.5), Herro (16.9), Dragić (14.4), Nunn (14.3), Robinson (13.2) and Olynyk (10.0) all averaging double-figures.
- Bam Adebayo grabbed his 2,000th rebound as a member of the HEAT on 2/24 vs. TOR, becoming the youngest player in franchise history to achieve the feat.
|HEAT
|Category
|Jazz
|107.2
|POINTS PER GAME
|116.0
|109.4
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|105.9
|.463
|FG PCT.
|.469
|.449
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.441
|.355
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.399
|.790
|FT PCT.
|.777
|42.6
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|48.4
|43.5
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|41.9
|26.1
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|23.7
|6.88
|STEALS PER GAME
|6.25
|16.1
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.5
|15.2
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|11.7
|3.91
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.56
NEXT UP: