Gameday Rundown: It's Mavs Time

Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami HEAT

Tuesday, February 15 @ 7:30 PM

Buy Tickets

Location:FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Miami HEAT Grey Long Sleeve Tee - $15

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Miami: Jimmy Butler, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Shoulder; Strain) - Caleb Martin, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Achilles; Soreness) - Dewayne Dedmon, Out, Injury/Illness (Back Spasms) - Tyler Herro, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Soreness) - Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery); Dallas: Trey Burke, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Shoulder; Sprain) - Tim Hardaway Jr., Out, Injury/Illness (Left Foot; Surgery) - Marquese Chriss, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Soreness) - Theo Pinson, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Fifth Finger; Fracture)

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Mavericks meet for the second and final matchup this regular season.

Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 125-110, win in Dallas on 11/2 and will sweep the series with a win.

Miami has currently won 17 of the last 21 overall against the Mavs. The HEAT are 37-33 all-time versus Dallas during the regular season, including 19-16 in home games and 18-17 in road games.

What to watch for:

Duncan Robinson has connected on 695 three-point field goals this season, just five short from 700. Robinson has currently played in 214 career NBA games. The fastest player in NBA history to make their 700th three-point field goal is Buddy Hield in his 269th game. Additionally, Robinson previously was the fastest to reach 600 made, 500 made, 400 made, 300 made and 200 made in league history.

The HEAT lead the league in charges drawn this season at 81 with Kyle Lowry taking 22, the second-most in the NBA.

The HEAT is holding teams to 104.4 points this season, the fifth-lowest in the NBA, and is 19-1 when holding teams under 100.

Miami is 21-1 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and a perfect 14-0 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.