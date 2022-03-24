Gameday Rundown: It's The Knicks

New York Knicks vs. Miami HEAT

Friday, March 25 @ 8:00 PM

Buy Tickets

Location:FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 8:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, League Pass

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: New Era Miami HEAT Mashup Tees - $15

Uniform: City - Mashup

Injury Updates: Miami: Jimmy Butler, Questionable Injury/Illness (Right Ankle; Sprain) - Duncan Robinson, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Achilles; Irritation) - P.J. Tucker, Questionable Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Irritation) - Gabe Vincent, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Big Toe; Contusion) - Tyler Herro, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Sprain) - Caleb Martin, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Knee; Hyperextended) - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - Kyle Guy, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Javonte Smart, Out, G League (Two-Way); New York: Not Yet Submitted

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Knicks meet for the third and final matchup this regular season.

So far this season, Miami has won both games and with a win, will sweep the series for the second consecutive year.

The HEAT has currently won five-straight against New York overall, including six consecutive in Miami. The HEAT are 64-65 all-time versus the Knicks during the regular season, including 35-28 in home games and 29-37 in road games.

What to watch for:

The HEAT enter the first night of a back-to-back home set tonight vs. the Knicks, with another game in Miami tomorrow against the Nets. This marks the fifth and final home back-to-back of the season, the second most during a single-season in franchise history. Only the seven sets of back-to-back home games during the shortened 2011-12 season were more. Miami has played home games on consecutive nights 31 times in team history, having won both games 10 times, splitting the pair 14 times and dropping both games on seven occasions.

Jimmy Butler is now just four assists short from his 1,000th assist as a member of the HEAT as he would become just the 14th player in team history to do so. Additionally, tonight’s game marks as Butler’s 161st with the HEAT as he would become the fourth-fastest to reach the 1,000-assist milestone. The only other three fastest HEAT players to achieve the feat are Tim Hardaway (112 games), Sherman Douglas (126 games) and LeBron James (151 games).

The HEAT has now taken 103 charges this season, the most by far in the NBA with Houston second on the list with 59. The 103 charges are the second-most during a single-season over the last 10 years (since the stat was kept by PBPStats.com in 2010-11). Additionally, Kyle Lowry has taken a team-leading 25 this season, tying for the most by any player in the league.

Tyler Herro has scored 1,030 points off the bench this season, the most for a single-season in HEAT history, surpassing Dwyane Wade for the all-time record. Additionally, Miami’s reserves have totaled 2,911 points, the sixth-most for a season in team history.