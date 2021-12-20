Gameday Rundown: Homestand Opens With Pacers

Tune in at 7:30 PM on TNT and Bally Sports Sun
Pacers vs. HEAT
Posted: Dec 20, 2021

Indiana Pacers vs. Miami HEAT

Tuesday, December 21st @ 7:30 PM

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, TNT

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Uniform: City - Mashup

Uniform: City - Mashup

Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness (Tail Bone; Contusion) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Caleb Martin, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - Tyler Herro, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Quadriceps; Contusion) - P.J. Tucker, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Lower Leg; Nerve Inflammation); Indiana: T.J. McConnell, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Ligament Surgery) - T.J. Warren, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Navicular; Fracture)

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Pacers meet for the third and final matchup this regular season. 

-So far this season, the teams have split the two games, 1-1, with both games in Indiana. 

-The HEAT are 52-70 all-time versus the Pacers during the regular season, including 39-22 in home games and 13-48 in road games. 

What to watch for: 

-Dewayne Dedmon is shooting a team-leading 61.1 percent (11-of-18) from three-point range this season (min 5 attempts). 

-Kyle Lowry has started in 599-straight games in which he has appeared in. 

-Miami has only played 12 home games this season, tying for the fewest in the NBA, as the Clippers lead the league with 20.

-After shooting 34.7 percent (249-of-718) from three-point range in October (68-of-196; .347) and November (181-of-522; .347), Miami is currently shooting 40 percent (155-of-388) from downtown in December. 

-Miami is a perfect 10-0 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and 8-0 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field. 

HEAT Category Opponent
106.6 POINTS PER GAME 108.0
103.7 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 106.5
.460 FG PCT. .461
.442 OPPONENT FG PCT. .457
.365 3-PT FG PCT. .323
.788 FT PCT. .786
44.0 REBOUNDS PER GAME 45.2
41.5 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 42.5
25.2 ASSISTS PER GAME 23.8
7.13 STEALS PER GAME 7.16
15.0 TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.1
15.5 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.3
3.13 BLOCKS PER GAME 6.00
