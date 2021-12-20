Gameday Rundown: Homestand Opens With Pacers

Indiana Pacers vs. Miami HEAT

Tuesday, December 21st @ 7:30 PM

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun, TNT

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Miami HEAT Mashup Hoodie - $35



Uniform: City - Mashup



Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness (Tail Bone; Contusion) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Caleb Martin, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - Tyler Herro, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Quadriceps; Contusion) - P.J. Tucker, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Lower Leg; Nerve Inflammation); Indiana: T.J. McConnell, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Ligament Surgery) - T.J. Warren, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Navicular; Fracture)

Series Notes:

-The HEAT and Pacers meet for the third and final matchup this regular season.

-So far this season, the teams have split the two games, 1-1, with both games in Indiana.

-The HEAT are 52-70 all-time versus the Pacers during the regular season, including 39-22 in home games and 13-48 in road games.

What to watch for:

-Dewayne Dedmon is shooting a team-leading 61.1 percent (11-of-18) from three-point range this season (min 5 attempts).

-Kyle Lowry has started in 599-straight games in which he has appeared in.

-Miami has only played 12 home games this season, tying for the fewest in the NBA, as the Clippers lead the league with 20.

-After shooting 34.7 percent (249-of-718) from three-point range in October (68-of-196; .347) and November (181-of-522; .347), Miami is currently shooting 40 percent (155-of-388) from downtown in December.

-Miami is a perfect 10-0 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and 8-0 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.