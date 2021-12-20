Gameday Rundown: Homestand Opens With Pacers
Tune in at 7:30 PM on TNT and Bally Sports Sun
Indiana Pacers vs. Miami HEAT
Tuesday, December 21st @ 7:30 PM
Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL
Tipoff: 7:40 PM
TV: Bally Sports Sun, TNT
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)
Item of the Game: Miami HEAT Mashup Hoodie - $35
Uniform: City - Mashup
Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Jimmy Butler, Out, Injury/Illness (Tail Bone; Contusion) - Markieff Morris, Out, Injury/Illness (Neck; Whiplash) - Caleb Martin, Out, Health and Safety Protocols - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - Tyler Herro, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Quadriceps; Contusion) - P.J. Tucker, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Lower Leg; Nerve Inflammation); Indiana: T.J. McConnell, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Ligament Surgery) - T.J. Warren, Out, Injury/Illness (Left Navicular; Fracture)
Series Notes:
-The HEAT and Pacers meet for the third and final matchup this regular season.
-So far this season, the teams have split the two games, 1-1, with both games in Indiana.
-The HEAT are 52-70 all-time versus the Pacers during the regular season, including 39-22 in home games and 13-48 in road games.
What to watch for:
-Dewayne Dedmon is shooting a team-leading 61.1 percent (11-of-18) from three-point range this season (min 5 attempts).
-Kyle Lowry has started in 599-straight games in which he has appeared in.
-Miami has only played 12 home games this season, tying for the fewest in the NBA, as the Clippers lead the league with 20.
-After shooting 34.7 percent (249-of-718) from three-point range in October (68-of-196; .347) and November (181-of-522; .347), Miami is currently shooting 40 percent (155-of-388) from downtown in December.
-Miami is a perfect 10-0 when shooting at least 40 percent from three-point range and 8-0 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.
|HEAT
|Category
|Opponent
|106.6
|POINTS PER GAME
|108.0
|103.7
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|106.5
|.460
|FG PCT.
|.461
|.442
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.457
|.365
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.323
|.788
|FT PCT.
|.786
|44.0
|REBOUNDS PER GAME
|45.2
|41.5
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|42.5
|25.2
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|23.8
|7.13
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.16
|15.0
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.1
|15.5
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.3
|3.13
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|6.00
NEXT UP: