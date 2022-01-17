Gameday Rundown: HEAT Welcome Raptors

Toronto Raptors vs. Miami HEAT

Monday, January 17th @ 7:30 PM

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 7:40 PM

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Español)

Item of the Game: Miami HEAT Mashup Hat - $15

Uniform: Icon - Black

Injury Updates: Miami: Bam Adebayo, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Thumb; Torn UCL) - Kyle Guy, Out, Ineligible To Play - Kyle Lowry, Out, Personal Reasons = Markieff Morris, Out, Return to Competition Reconditioning - Victor Oladipo, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Knee; Injury Recovery) - KZ Okpala, Out, Injury/Illness (Right Wrist; Sprain) - Chris Silva, Out, Ineligible To Play; Toronto: Khem Birch, Out, Injury/Illness (Nose; Fracture) - Isaac Bonga, Out, G League (On Assignment) - Goran Dragic, Out, Not With Team - David Johnson, Out, G League (Two-Way) - Gary Trent Jr., Questionable, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Swelling)

Series Notes:

The HEAT and Raptors meet for the first of four matchups this regular season.

Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1.

The HEAT are 56-36 all-time versus Toronto during the regular season, including 33-15 in home games and 23-21 in road games.

What to watch for:

Tonight marks as the 16th time in team history Miami will play on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It is also the fifth consecutive season in which the HEAT will play on the holiday. Miami has won the last two consecutive and are 3-2 overall at home on MLK Day.

Ӧmer Yurtseven has currently grabbed double-figure rebounds in 14-straight games, the longest such streak by a HEAT rookie in franchise history, surpassing the previous record of three held by both Michael Beasley and Rony Seikaly, and the overall second-longest ever in team history. Additionally, it is the longest streak by any NBA rookie since Karl-Anthony Towns did so in 15 consecutive games from 3/11/16 – 4/9/16.

January is the month that Miami plays the most 2021 postseason teams, with 11 of their 15 games against teams that were in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Additionally, six of the HEAT’s eight home games and five of their seven road games this month are all against teams that made the playoffs last season. So far, Miami is 4-1 this month against teams that made the playoffs last season.

Tyler Herro has scored at least 20 points off the bench 16 times this season and has now totaled 35 as a member of the HEAT, the most in team history. Additionally, his 16 20-point games off the bench this season are already the most for a single-season in team history.