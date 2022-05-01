Gameday Rundown: HEAT vs. 76ers Game 1

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami HEAT

Monday, May 2 @ 7:30 PM

Location:FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Tipoff: 7:32 PM

TV:TNT

Radio:WAXY 790 AM/WRTO 98.3 FM

Item of the Game: New Era White Hot Collection

Uniform: Association - White

Injury Updates: Jimmy Butler, Available, Injury/Illness (Right Knee inflammation) - Kyle Lowry, Out, Injury/Illness (Hamstring Strain) - P.J. Tucker, Available, Injury/Illness (Right Calf; Strain) - Tyler Herro, Available, Injury/Illness (Respiratory Illness) - Max Strus, Available, Injury/Illness (Hamstring) - Caleb Martin, Available, Injury/Illness (Left Ankle; Sprain) - Markieff Morris, Available, Injury/Illness (Non-COVID Illness); Philadelphia: Joel Embiid, Out, Injury/Illness (N/A; Facial fracture / concussion) - Charles Bassey, Questionable, Injury/Illness (Right Shoulder; Soreness)

Series Notes:

The HEAT and 76ers met four times this regular season with the teams splitting the series, 2-2.

The HEAT are 67-64 all-time versus Philadelphia during the regular season, including 43-23 in home games and 24-41 in road games.

Additionally, the teams enter this postseason having faced each other just two times during the playoffs with Miami winning the 2011 First Round (4-1) and the Sixers winning the 2018 First Round (4-1).

What to watch for:

The HEAT have advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the 12th time in franchise history, including the seventh occasion in their last nine postseason appearances. It marks the first time in team history Miami will face Philadelphia in the Semifinals, but they have faced each other in the First Round on two occasions, a 4-1 HEAT win in 2011 and a 4-1 Sixers win in 2018.

The HEAT have now won 29 playoff series in postseason history, recording a .604 winning percentage (29-19), the third-highest winning percentage in NBA history.

The HEAT outscored Atlanta by +60 points in their five-game First Round series. The 60 points are the fourth-largest cumulative scoring margin for a series in postseason franchise history.

Jimmy Butler averaged a team-high 30.5 points against the Hawks in the First Round. His 30.5 scoring average was the fifth-highest during a single series in HEAT postseason history.